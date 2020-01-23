Arrow Showrunner Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Look at Series Finale

After eight years only one episode remains of The CW’s Arrow. After Tuesday night’s backdoor pilot “Green Arrow and the Canaries” gave fans a look at what Star City’s post-“Crisis” future looks like after Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell) sacrifice, all that is left is to say goodbye one final time to the hero and show that kicked off the network’s Arrowverse. While fans are bracing themselves for what is sure to be an emotional goodbye, consulting producer Marc Guggenheim is also preparing for the end and offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming series finale.

In a post to Twitter on Wednesday, Guggenheim shared a photo from the production side of the Arrow finale. In the image is a still of Oliver in what appears to be his time on Lian Yu on a large screen with various audio equipment in front of it. Guggenheim captioned the photo “The very last mix playback for Arrow“.

As fans saw in the promo for next week’s finale, it won’t just be a final episode of Arrow that helps fans say goodbye to the series. Ahead of that last episode – which is titled “Fadeout” – will be a special episode, “Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye” which will serve as celebration of the series and includes cast interviews and more leading up to that last episode. That last episode is one that Guggenheim has previously said is one that will be more character-based rather than one that has to answer big questions.

“The good news is unlike Game of Thrones or unlike Lost, were not burdened with having to answer a question,” Guggenheim told ComicBook.com last summer. “We’re not burdened with ‘who’s going to sit on the Iron Throne?’ or “what was the island?’ so we get to do, I think, a much more character-based ending. So, at the same time, the complication for us is that we also have Crisis and I think a lot of the stuff that was always in my head in terms of how to end the show we’re now actually going to end up doing in the crossover instead so it’s like now what does the series finale become? But, you know, we’ve got plans.”

“I’m really excited about it. The goal is to make it satisfying for the fans, but the good news for us is we don’t have the challenges that Lost, or Game of Thrones had,” he continued. We also don’t have the ratings, so there’s that, too. But I feel the pain of Damon, Benioff, and Weiss. It’s hard. It’s a hard thing to do in a way that satisfies everyone. I also think, because I’ve been thinking how does one end a series, there’s what the initial reaction to something is and then there’s how it stands the test of time and those two things are not always the same.”

Arrow‘s series finale will air Tuesday, January 28th, beginning at 8/7c on The CW.