‘Arrow’s Stephen Amell on What Oliver Queen’s Final Story Arc Needs to Be

The Arrowverse is a steadily expanding superhero universe — but eventually, it will inevitably have to say goodbye to its founding series, Arrow, or at the very least the titular character of Oliver Queen / Green Arrow. No one realizes the inevitable future of Arrow more than its star, Stephen Amell, and the actor recently opened up about what he envisions as Oliver Queen’s final story arc.

Amell was recently a guest on Smallville actor Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, where the two actors compared notes about what it’s like to take on the creative challenge of playing a character for nearly a decade of time. Rosenbaum relates the tale of how he had to escape his Smallville role as Lex Luthor, feeling trapped in his career long before the show ended. That piece of personal history prompts the question of whether Amell similarly feels typecast, or if his role feels redundant after so many seasons on the air.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Amell has been doing some thinking on that very subject, and had some pretty profound thoughts to share about how Oliver Queen’s story should come to an end.

Stephen Amell: “You bring up a good point. This is what I’ve been thinking about: What else does my character have to do? Like what else?”

Michael Rosenbaum: “Die!”

SA: “That’s the only thing left for him to do.”

MR: “Can the Arrow die?”

SA: “Sure, he doesn’t have superpowers.”

While it may seem upon first glance that Amell is teasing some kind of imminent death of Oliver Queen on Arrow, that’s not at all the case.

“I find it incredibly difficult to believe that would ever happen – I don’t know that anyone would allow themselves to be cornered by killing the title character of the show,” Amell said.

He was quick to clarify that he sees Arrow having one last story arc for Oliver to complete – but dying isn’t necessarily it.

“The only thing that is left for him to do – and he doesn’t need to die to do this – is he needs to leave a legacy. Because we have all these other shows that exist. So whether ‘Arrow’ continued on in the absence of Oliver Queen, or someone else took up the mantle of the Green Arrow… I think leaving a legacy is the last box left to tick for the character,” Amell added.

As stated, the Arrowverse can’t last forever in its current form – heroes will have to rise, and fall, and retire, only to be replaced by fresh faces. Already, there are nearly half a dozen candidates that could eventually inherit the Green Arrow mantle, and take center stage in the show:

John Diggle Thea Queen Roy Harper John Thomas Diggle / Connor Hawke William Clayton

Even if it was one of those established characters, or a new recruit, there is a definite pathway of succession for the Green Arrow mantle. The show has teased that possibility several times over its run, but of course, the change has never stuck.

Amell also confirms in the interview that his Arrow contract is actually done after season 7; however, he does indicate that talks of renewal could be underway already, or taking place soon. Could Arrow survive without Amell’s Oliver Queen? You tell us in the comments!

The Flash will debut on Tuesday, Oct. 9th, at 8 p.m. ET. Black Lightning will debut on Tuesday, Oct. 9th, at 9 p.m. ET. Supergirl will debut on Sunday, Oct. 14th, at 8 p.m. ET. Arrow will return with new episodes on Monday, Oct. 15th, at 8 p.m. ET. Legends of Tomorrow will debut on Monday, Oct. 22nd, at 9 p.m. ET.