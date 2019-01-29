‘Arrow’ Recap With Spoilers: “Past Sins”

“Past Sins” begins with Oliver and Laurel on an evening talk show where they talk about their previous vigilante lives. We see a cut back to Oliver approaching Emiko in the graveyard and the scene cuts between the two areas.

After the show, Oliver and Felicity talk about Oliver’s new-found sister. Oliver reveals to his wife that Emiko wants nothing to do with him.

At ARGUS, Lyla’s working on assembling her new villain squad. As they’re questioning Cupid, Curtis busts in upset that they’re putting back together a Suicide Squad of sorts. Curtis then finds out they’re thinking about putting Diaz on the squad and refuses to help them out. Diggle informs Curtis he has no other choice and will be forced to help implant fail-safe bombs in the villain’s heads.

Laurel and Felicity meet a restaurant for a talk. The start drinking a bottle of wine. When Felicity goes to the bathroom, Laurel gets up to watch a report on the TV when she bumps into a former acquaintance for her Earth.

That night, the television host is heading out to his car when he’s zapped by an off-screen character.

The next morning, we find out the host was kidnapped. Whoever’s holding him hostage released a video of the host saying that Oliver’s is a habitual liar and doesn’t deserve to serve Star City — the video’s run on all local news stations, which Oliver then sees.

At ARGUS, Curtis and Diggle continue their argument on whether or not to relaunch GHOST Protocol.

Laurel approaches Felicity about the mysterious man at the bar and informs her that the guy might be from Earth-2 and asks the hacker if there’s a way to see if the guy is, in fact, an inter-dimensional traveler.

The SCPD analyzes the video sent out and is able to narrow down a location in the Glades where it was sent from. They raid the area and are able to rescue the television host but the kidnapper is able to escape.

Oliver returns home and has Felicity start looking into suspected kidnappers. Oliver eventually realizes that the attacker is Samuel Hackett, the son of the man Oliver’s dad killed on their raft.

Curtis is starting to run tests on the assembled villains when he accidentally administers the wrong drug to Diaz, temporarily giving him super strength. Diaz is able to overpower Curtis and wakes the other villains in an attempt to break out of ARGUS holding.

Elsewhere, Felicity continues being stalked by the mysterious man from Earth-2. She tracks the drunkard down to an alleyway and confronts him. The two fight for a second before Felicity arrives and breaks them up.

Oliver talks to Dinah about the kidnapper and reveals his identity. Oliver informs Dinah that Hackett’s father was the one his dad killed on the raft. The two go to visit Hackett’s apartment but nobody answers. They break the door down and search it, where Oliver finds a bulletin board full of newspapers clippings and such — they realize that Sam was still trying to find his father lost at seas. They find out Hackett found out the truth of what happened to his father when Oliver’s reports with the prison shrink were made public.

A fight breaks out at ARGUS between the faux Suicide Squad and ARGUS agents. As the fights going on, Diaz gets down to the parking garage and tries to escape. Curtis tracks him down and the two fight. The fight ends with Diaz snapping Curtis’ neck. Diaz is able to escape in a van.

He’s driving down the road when he starts glitching and it’s revealed the entire last scene was just a fake-out. Curtis rewrote the implant in his brain to try finding subconscious information in regards to Dante’s whereabouts.

Later, Felicity begins to get upset with Laurel because she attacked a civilian in public. It’s then Laurel reveals that Collins — the guy stalking her — is the person who caused the accident in which Laurel’s dad died.

Oliver and Dinah have gathered at the police station to try searching for intel on Hackett. It’s then they trace him to a van outside but it’s too late, he’s used the weapon he built on a nearby power transformer. Because of the weapon, the electronics inside the police department start beginning to explode, knocking both Oliver and Dinah out.

Before long, everyone inside the police department begins coming to as Hackett walks in, holding three cops hostage with vests laced with the electrical energy. Oliver distracts Hackett while Dinah escapes. Hackett gives the cops a choice — to either shoot and kill Oliver Queen or be electrocuted to death. Before anything happens, Dinah’s able to shoot out the transformer outside, rendering the technology inside useless.

the next day, Oliver goes back on the late-night show and reveals his father killed Hackett’s father.

At ARGUS, Curtis presents Diggle the information he got through his virtual reality program. Curtis is excited because he hopes that they’re able to cancel the GHOST Initiative. Diggle tells him they’re not going to shut the program down because they need boots on the ground. Curtis refuses to take orders from Diggle.

Felicity and Laurel approach Dinah about Collins and the latter reveals that Collins is already in custody because of public intoxication.

Afterwards, the episode ends with Dinah going out to her car, where she finds a note left on her steering wheel that matches the ones Laurel received.