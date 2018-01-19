‘Arrow’: “Divided” Has a ‘Batman: The Brave and The Bold’ Easter Egg

Arrow returned from midseason hiatus tonight, and it brought about a pretty unique Easter egg along the way.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Arrow, “Divided”, below!

Tonight’s episode saw the fractured versions of Team Arrow taking on Cayden James’ (Michael Emerson) team of villains. Among them was fan-favorite Laurel Lance/Black Siren (Katie Cassidy), who was tasked with taking out a mafia target early on in the episode.

While wearing her black-wigged disguise, Siren visited the target, and proceeded to kill him in a rather unconventional way. She emitted a sort of “sonic whisper” towards him, which appeared like she was blowing him a kiss.

On it’s own, this use of Siren’s canary cry is already pretty cool. But for fans of Black Canary’s past television appearances, it adds a whole other level, as the character did the same thing in an episode of Batman: The Brave And The Bold.

In the Season One episode “Night of the Huntress”, Black Canary and Batman teamed up, fighting off Solomon Grundy in a science lab. Once Grundy was thrown onto a nearby rooftop, Dinah used a similar sort of “sonic kiss” to break the glass of a skylight and send him plunging below.

This parallel was caught by a couple fans about a week ago, when Arrow‘s midseason premiere trailer was first released. And while they might be used in different contexts, the parallel is sure to delight fans who are hoping for a redemption arc for Black Siren.

“Yes, I do think there’s a chance at redemption for her,” Cassidy told ComicBook.com last year. “I think there will be people who understand when she has the opportunity and once we learn what she’s gone through, why she is the way that she is. I think people will be able to relate to it, have sympathy for her. I think there’s a chance at really helping her get back to who she is at her core, and potentially not be so crazy, and have a good side to her, but I think as time goes on we’ll learn that.”

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.