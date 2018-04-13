‘Arrow’: Diaz and Black Siren Take Charge in “The Dragon” Preview

The CW has released a new promo for “The Dragon”, the upcoming nineteenth episode of Arrow‘s sixth season.

Much of the episode’s promotional material hints at Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) having a major role, something that this promo seem to support. It’s unclear exactly how much of the episode will focus on Diaz and Laurel, and how much will bounce towards the exploits of other character. Judging by the episode’s synopsis, it sounds like most of the show’s ensemble will be dealing with some sort of new fallout, brought on by Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell) decision to singlehandedly take on Diaz.

With Team Arrow essentially crumbling in front of Oliver – most recently with John Diggle (David Ramsey) leaving the entire vigilante crusade – it’s clear that things are coming to a head in an interesting way. And according to Ramsey, that is only set to continue, but it might include some mending between the different factions of the show’s ensemble.

“They’ll come back together — and listen, by the way, they come back together to work together even before all things are solved,” Ramsey told ComicBook.com earlier this week. “We’re still after the same bad guy. It’s just these teams, new Team Arrow, Oliver Queen, John Diggle with A.R.G.U.S., they feel as if there’s more than one way to get them. But they come back together and work together as a unit to take down Diaz. So this isn’t a situation where you have these three entities existing in the same city kind of working their own angles. They come together. But in terms of just the original Team Arrow that people have kind of fallen in love with, that will take time to kind of fix. And part of the purpose is to get Oliver on an island by the end of this episode, get him alone….So they’re taking our heroes to a very secluded place.”

You can view the official synopsis for “The Dragon” below.

DIAZ SETS HIS SIGHTS ON THE QUADRANT — Looking to expand his empire, Diaz (guest star Kirk Acevedo) and Laurel (Katie Cassidy) meet with The Quadrant, a coalition of mafia families who run national organized crime.

Meanwhile, after Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) recent decision, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and Curtis (Echo Kellum) double their efforts on building Helix Dynamics.

Gordon Verheul directed the episode written by Spiro Skentzos & Elizabeth Kim.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. “The Dragon” will air on April 20th.