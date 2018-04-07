‘Arrow’ EP Hints at Major Cliffhanger in Season 6 Finale

Arrow‘s sixth season is currently in full swing, but it sounds like the chapter could end in a pretty unexpected way.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly’s Spoiler Room, Arrow EP Marc Guggenheim teased what fans can expect for the season six finale. While he was relatively mum on the details, he hinted that it would have a complicated impact on Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell).

“It’s a very unusual kind of finale,” Guggenheim explained. “It definitely has a cliffhanger, but not a traditional cliffhanger. Last year’s finale was a traditional cliffhanger. It was very much an ‘Oh my God, what’s going to happen?’ This is a different kind of cliffhanger. I would say it’s somewhere on the spectrum of the cliffhanger of season 1, which was like, ‘How is Oliver gonna go forward?’ and the cliffhanger of season 5, which was more of a traditional cliffhanger. This, I think, falls somewhere in the middle.”

So, it sounds like the next Arrow cliffhanger is somewhere between Oliver leaving Star City as a result of Tommy Merlyn’s death, and the whole Lian Yu explosion of last year. And looking at where things are going in Arrow‘s current stretch of episodes (and the fact that Legends of Tomorrow‘s Caity Lotz is confirmed to appear in the finale), that only makes this tease even more interesting.

A lot of episodes have hinted at Oliver losing some of the major connections in his life, from “New Team Arrow” breaking off on their own, to the departure of Thea Queen (Willa Holland), to upcoming clashes with John Diggle (David Ramsey) and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards). And according to Guggenheim, that could all be building to something surprising – and potentially groundbreaking for the Arrowverse as a whole.

“We have a few surprises up our sleeves.” Guggenheim added. “There’s a couple of twists, there’s a couple of things that we’re doing that are not only very unexpected, but also unprecedented not just for Arrow, but for the other DC superhero shows as well.”

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.