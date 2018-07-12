‘Arrow’ Season 7 Character Breakdowns Could Hint at Batwoman’s Arrival

The Arrowverse is set to go to some pretty unique places in the upcoming 2018-2019 season, and we could have a better idea of one fan-favorite character’s debut.

That Hashtag Show recently uncovered several new casting descriptions for Arrow‘s seventh season, which hint at a trio of characters joining the series. As they point out in their report, the description for a recurring character named “Angeline” has seemed to match the qualities of Kate Kane/Batwoman.

The description says that Angeline is “a diverse woman in her 30s, and a fierce fighter despite her smaller stature”. Angeline is “experienced in stealth” and is “able to wipe out buildings filled with foes all by herself before she is gone like a ghost”.

Of course, there’s a pretty good chance that Angeline could be a cover for a completely different DC Comics character, or an entirely original one. But with Batwoman confirmed to appear in this year’s Arrowverse crossover, it certainly isn’t out of the question that this description could represent her.

If this description is in fact for Batwoman, it certainly will raise a lot of questions for Arrowverse fans. For one thing, the fact that she’s listed as a recurring character could hint at an appearance beyond the four-show crossover, possibly in the episodes before or immediately after. For fans who have been eagerly anticipating Kate’s live-action debut, that could be pretty intriguing.

From there, the other two Arrow casting descriptions are almost as ambiguous. One calls for a 30-something woman named “Leah”, a world-class mercenary who was born to be a leader and has a toolbox of skills. While it’s anyone’s guess in terms of what character that could be, there is a metahuman assassin by the name of Leah Wasserman/Mindboggler in the pages of DC Comics.

And the third recurring description calls for a 30-40 year old man named “Dover”, who is a “physically intimidating” character. According to the description, Dover “may not be the brightest person in the room”, but “anyone who is in his presence feels incredibly small”.

The season seven premiere of Arrow, which is titled “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.