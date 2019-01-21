‘Arrow’: “My Name Is Emiko Queen” Clips Released

The CW has released two clips from “My Name is Emiko Queen”, tonight’s midseason premiere of Arrow‘s seventh season.

The first clip sees Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) navigating his new job as an employee of the SCPD, as he and Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) begin to work a B&E. As they quickly realize, Oliver being public as the Green Arrow will throw some wrenches in his new job — and the particular crime they’re investigating could lead to the New Green Arrow.

A second video, which you can check out above, features some additional footage of what’s going on with the SCPD, as well as an interview with showrunner Beth Schwartz. And of course, the promo highlights more of the aformentioned New Green Arrow, who the audience knows to be Emiko Queen (Shea Shimooka).

“We’re gonna really be seeing a lot from her perspective,” Schwartz said in a recent interview. “We have a really cool, fun opening where we learn about her mission [and] why she’s taken up the Green Arrow suit. We’ll explain in this episode who her parents are.”

“The intention wasn’t to replace Thea, or once one sister left to introduce a new sister,” Schwartz added. “We were just excited about this character from the comic books, and we just felt like it was time to bring her into the fold. “[The fact that] Queen secrets are still happening from the grave, I thought, was really interesting, and that there was a whole hidden life that Oliver didn’t know about.”

You can check out the synopsis for “My Name is Emiko Queen” below!

“OLIVER RETURNS TO HIS REGULAR LIFE IN STAR CITY

Oliver (Stephen Amell) is ready to get back to work with the SCPD and to focus on his marriage with Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards). However, when Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) tasks Oliver with tracking the new Green Arrow (Sea Shimooka) things take a surprising turn. Meanwhile, Diggle (David Ramsey) and Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) must answer to ARGUS about Diaz (Kirk Acevedo).

Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.