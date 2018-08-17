There is certainly no shortage of secrets surrounding Arrow‘s seventh season, but it looks like incoming showrunner Beth Schwartz has added another one to the pile.

Schwartz recently tweeted out the newest script title page for the season, which shows production information surrounding the fourth episode. Unlike previous reveals, the title for this one is mysteriously blacked out, with Schwartz hinting that the title could be alluding to a big reveal.

Episode 704 started shooting this week! Written by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & @Tonya_Kong!!! 🏹🤯🤐 pic.twitter.com/fBfRdsgG9L — Beth Schwartz (@SchwartzApprovd) August 16, 2018

Fans will certainly be speculating about what this title could be, and how exactly it would factor into the upcoming season. The first three titles thus far – “Inmate 4587”, “The Longbow Hunters”, and “Crossing Lines” – have been fairly straightforward in comparison, especially considering what is already known about the latest batch of episodes.

The season will begin with Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) spending his time in a Supermax prison, after he unmasked himself as the Green Arrow and surrendered to the authorities. That decision will apparently lead to new threats both inside and outside Oliver’s cell, as Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) and his Longbow Hunters attempt to take over Star City even more.

With all of that in mind, it sounds like things could get somewhat controversial in Arrow’s seventh season — something that Amell and company are excited about.

“Obviously, you want to lean into things that you think fans would want, right?” Amell suggested in a previous interview. “Concurrently, I’m all for things that make fans mad, because mad is no different than happy. The only thing that I don’t want is indifference. I always joke with fans about my alter-ego, Evil Story Steve. If you were to tell me, you know, that four people died in the season premiere of Arrow in season seven, I’d be very sad … but my alter-ego, Evil Story Steve, would be like, ‘Oh – that’s very exciting; why’d that happen?’”

“So, I think that making fans happy, clearly, is what you wanna do when you’re on a show in general because you want people to keep watching, as long as you’re not afraid to lean into things that may make them go, ‘But why would you do that? I hate that. That’s awful,’ because that’s not actually what they mean. If someone screams out on Twitter, ‘I’m gonna stop watching the show!’ they’re probably not gonna stop watching the show, you know what I mean?”

The season seven premiere of Arrow, which is titled “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.