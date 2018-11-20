‘Arrow’: “The Slabside Redemption” Preview Released

The CW has released a new promo for “The Slabside Redemption”, the seventh episode of Arrow‘s seventh season.

This week’s installment certainly shed some light on what the episode could entail, particularly now that Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) appear to be subjects of a prisoner trade. As fans saw in the tail end of tonight’s episode, Team Arrow had finally succeeded in capturing Diaz, and the authorities would be exchanging him to Slabside so Oliver could be released.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, knowing Arrow, it will be interesting to see exactly what kinds of caveats that trade brings. After all, Team Arrow has had to go to some pretty major lengths in trying to apprehend Diaz so far this season, with Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) almost crossing a line several times.

And of course, even if Diaz successfully remains in prison, there still will be a slew of challenges waiting for Team Arrow, ranging from the Longbow Hunters to the new Green Arrow.

“When you have a multitude of people who are sort of distracting [you] and working as a team toward evil, you’re, for lack of a better word, screwed,” Rickards said in a recent interview. “The team doesn’t necessarily have a designated leader since they’ve been broken up. It goes back to, what is everybody’s cost? If you don’t have the same amount of cost, you’re going to face disagreement and trouble and possibly not having good teamwork against three people that are working together as a team with a dedicated message, which is probably, at the root of it, evil. They’re kind of outnumbered in terms of mental game, which transfers into the powers that they have.”

And assuming that Oliver does make it out of Slabside okay (which he just might, seeing as the “Elseworlds” crossover is just weeks away), the nature of him outing himself as the Green Arrow at the end of last season could come back into the fold.

“That’s the one thing I’m very, very curious to know about that I know precious little about.” Amell revealed in an interview earlier this season. “What’s Oliver’s like with the team when he gets out of prison — what is his relationship with the population of Star City? He’s outed now; he outed himself. What does that mean? We have to respect the enormity of that decision. He can’t live in that apartment anymore, because he’s the Green Arrow and everybody knows it. What are those dynamics? I’m very interested to see.”

(And hey, it’ll be interesting to see how this episode compares to Riverdale‘s recent Shawshank Redemption homage.)

You can check out the synopsis for “The Slabside Redemption” below!

“JAMES BAMFORD DIRECTS AN EPIC EPISODE — Oliver (Stephen Amell) makes a choice that will affect his entire life, as well as the lives of everyone he cares about.

James Bamford directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship & Rebecca Bellotto.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Slabside Redemption” will air on November 26th.