‘Arrow’ Season 7 Trailer Released at SDCC

Oliver Queen made a life-changing choice in Arrow‘s season six finale — and now we have our first look at what comes next.

The CW has officially released the first look at Arrow‘s seventh season, as a part of the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. You can check it out above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As fans will remember, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) ended up revealing his identity as the Green Arrow to the public, a choice that also put him within the confines of a supermax prison. While it’s unclear exactly how Oliver will get out of that problem, it sounds like quite a few threats are waiting on the outside. As was teased in the Season 6 finale, Ricardo Diaz (Richard Dragon) still has a pretty major hold on Star City, and he’s set to bring his Longbow Hunters along for the ride.

“The idea now is: If Oliver’s in prison, is he actually more protected than the team?” Emily Bett Rickards, who plays Felicity Smoak, explained earlier this year. “The rest of the team is all going to be in danger as well. Where that puts Felicity and William, I mean, we can only do so much to protect them.”

Depending on how all of this this is executed, it could represent a major shift for Arrow, something that Amell appears to be on board with.

“I think that’s one of the things I’m getting out of what they’ve planned for season seven – we’re not writing like we’re guaranteed something beyond this, because we’re not; nobody is.” Amell said in a recent interview. “I want them to really push forward and take the fact we have a certain license and a certain respect from the fans to take some chances.”

You can view the official synopsis for Arrow‘s seventh season below.

“There has been no shortage of close calls for Oliver Queen when it comes to protecting his Super Hero identity, but in the season six finale, he was finally backed into a corner and forced to reveal himself to the world as the Green Arrow. Now, Oliver will come face-to-face with many of the criminals he placed behind bars, as he makes a new home for himself at Slabside Maximum Security Prison. Oliver will find himself vulnerable in a way unlike ever before when a mysterious new enemy begins to unravel his work as Green Arrow, challenging him to redeem his name or risk losing everything.”

What do you think of this first look at Arrow‘s seventh season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Arrow will return with new episodes on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.