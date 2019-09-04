Arrow: New Final Season Photo Released

Arrow‘s final season is fast approaching and thanks to a new photo fans of The CW series we’re getting our best look yet at Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and his allies as he embarks on his “save the multiverse” mission with The Monitor in Season 8.

In a new photo shared by TV Line, Green Arrow/Oliver and what appears to be Black Siren/Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy Rodgers) and Spartan/John Diggle (David Ramsey) are standing together, facing an unseen opponent and while the full context of the image isn’t clear, their postures strongly indicate that they are ready for a fight. You can check it out below.

The image marks the first time we’ve gotten a real-life look at the Laurel’s new costume. Back in July following Arrow‘s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, consulting producer Marc Guggenheim took to Twitter to share a series of concept art pieces including one for Laurel’s suit. He initially noted that it was for Black Siren, but later updated to tease that it could be for Black Canary as well.

That distinction — Black Siren or Black Canary — could be important in determining where in the multiverse Arrow’s final season finds Oliver. Thanks to teases from Amell about the season premiere that include a “blast from the past” in the form of an intact Queen Mansion as well as the return of Susanna Thompson as Moira Queen at some point in Season 8, it is strongly hinted that part of the season will take place on an alternative Earth — one of many in the Multiverse that has not been explored — as Moira Queen died during Arrow‘s second season and Queen Mansion burned down between two previous seasons as well. If Oliver is on another Earth in the Multiverse in an attempt to stop the coming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” it would determine which version of Laurel Lance is wearing the costume.

What is clear in the photo, though, is that Oliver won’t be taking on his mission from The Monitor alone. He’ll be doing it with his friends by his side.

“Diggle has always been on Oliver’s side, and it will be no different in Season 8. We’ll see them get even tighter, in ways that they haven’t been before,” Ramsey told TV Line.

Arrow‘s final season will begin Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW.