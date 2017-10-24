‘Arrow’: Felicity Smoak’s Mom to Return

Arrow‘s sixth season is all about family now that Oliver Queen is raising his son as a single father following the events on Lian Yu last season, but he isn’t the only person dealing with relative relationships. It looks like Felicity’s mom is coming back to town.

TV Line reports that Charlotte Ross will be reprising her role as Felicity’s colorful mother, Donna Smoak, in an upcoming episode. While no details regarding the context of the appearance have been revealed, Arrow is currently in production for the show’s midseason finale and Ross recently shared a post on her Instagram account that indicated that she’s currently in Vancouver — which happens to be where the show films.

Ross first appeared as Donna Smoak on season three’s ‘The Secret Origin of Felicity Smoak‘ and even developed a romantic relationship with Quentin Lance. However, the relationship ended off-screen between the fourth and fifth season of the show. In fact, Donna hasn’t appeared since the season four finale episode, ‘Schism’ with Donna leaving town after very nearly being killed by Damien Darhk.

With Felicity and Oliver’s rumored wedding during the Arrowverse crossover ‘Crisis on Earth-X,’ not to mention Felicity’s new business venture with Curtis there is no shortage of reasons Mama Smoak might be headed back to town. And there could be room for Donna and Lance to revisit their own romance. With Lance struggling to deal with the existence of Black Siren Laurel as well has his actions on Lian Yu, Lance might welcome the support of someone he cares about who also knows just how hard the loss of his Laurel has been.

Of course, Donna might also be a good resource for Oliver as well. Donna raised Felicity as a single parent after her father left the family so Donna would have a unique understanding of Oliver’s struggles trying to find balance as a single parent trying to do right by their child while also taking care of the family and from the way things have gone so far this season, Oliver can use all the support he can get.

Arrow‘s sixth season continues Thursdays at 9/8c following Supernatural on The CW.