The CW Developing Arrow Spin-off Based on The Canaries

Even though Arrow is coming to an end, the world of Star City is going to live on past this season. The CW is moving forward with an Arrow spin-off based on The Canaries, Mia Smoak, Laurel Lance, and Dinah Drake. All of the previous Canary stars Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy, and Juliana Harkavy are all going to return. An episode of the final season of Arrow will serve as a backdoor pilot for the new series.

As you can probably guess, the new series will take place in a future version of Star City, keeping up with the current storyline of Arrow. The three heroes will have to fight in a Star City that’s been overrun by an uprising by a section of the city known as The Glades.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Arrow spin-off will be executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Beth Schwartz, Marc Guggenheim, Jill Blankenship, and Oscar Balderrama. Schwartz, Guggenheim, Blankenship, and Balderrama will all co-write the episode of Arrow launching the series. Berlanti Productions will produce the series with Warner Bros. Television.

Mia Smoak ends up donning the Green Arrow mantle in the future of Star City, and it looks as though she’ll continue with that secret identity in the upcoming spin-off.

Back in August, Guggenheim teased that some of the characters from Arrow might have a future on The CW after the show’s upcoming series finale.

“We’re always talking about it,” Guggenheim explained. “Like, those conversations are always being had. There is nothing that, you know, has gone so far down the road that we’ve, you know — I wouldn’t certainly not going to announce it here. But all the showrunners talk, and stuff like that comes up all the time.

“Right now, honestly, like, I think, you know, as far as Beth and the other showrunners of the shows, everyone is focused on launching their seasons, getting their season premieres finished, getting ready for the crossover. “Everything sort of post-Arrow’s life, you know, we’re going to have those conversations, but further down the road.”

Are you excited for this new Arrow spin-off? Let us know in the comments!