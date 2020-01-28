Katie Cassidy Thanks Arrow Fans Ahead of Series Finale

After tonight, The CW’s Arrow will have officially wrapped up its run, and it’s safe to say that it will be an emotional farewell. The series, which spawned a whole new superhero television franchise across its eight seasons, also gave way for a whole new generation of TV superheroes, many of whom are beginning to say their goodbyes to the show. Katie Cassidy, who has been on the show since its inception, recently took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the series finale.

Bittersweet 💚 As our last episode of Arrow airs tonight, I want to thank each and every one of you that has followed us along on this journey. It’s crazy to think how far we’ve all come in 8 years. Love you guys all SO MUCH!!! #ARROW pic.twitter.com/aUEIaCHtb5 — Katie Cassidy (@MzKatieCassidy) January 28, 2020

“As our last episode of Arrow airs tonight, I want to thank each and every one of you that has followed us along on this journey,” Cassidy explained. “It’s crazy to think how far we’ve all come in 8 years.”

Cassidy has been a significant player on Arrow from the very first episode, originally as Earth-1’s Laurel Lance/Black Canary. After Laurel was controversially killed off in Season 4, Cassidy-Rodgers returned in Season 5 as Earth-2’s Laurel Lance, though she was more an antagonist — Black Siren. The character has since gone through a personal redemption and fought alongside Team Arrow — and is an integral player in the potential Green Arrow and the Canaries spinoff series, which aired its backdoor pilot last week. The concept, which was reportedly pitched by Cassidy, has already

“I’ve pitched it,” Cassidy explained last August. “I think they should. It’s time for women. Come on, we’ve got this.”

“There’s always a chance [of seeing Arrow characters again],” consulting producer Marc Guggenheim explained to ComicBook.com last year. “Especially since this has now become this huge universe. We have all these different places we can go, different ways we can tell stories. And the thing I always – and I’ve been saying this for a few years now, because it’s been a universe for a few years now – whenever an actor leaves the show, I always say ‘It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later.’ Because we have all these different avenues available to us, between time travel and parallel universes and animated — you name it, we’ve got all these different avenues, which is a nice thing to be able to explore.”

