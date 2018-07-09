‘Arrow’ Star Colton Haynes Arrives in Vancouver

It seems likely that newly-minted series regular Colton Haynes will appear in the Arrow season premiere this October, as the actor has already shred selfies taken outside of a Vancouver, BC, hotel as production begins on the series.

Haynes, who played Roy Harper/Arsenal on the show up until season three’s finale, when he faked his death and escaped custody (he had been arrested for pretending to be the Green Arrow) in order to escape to Hub City. The character has made a few, brief, returns in the last few years, but becoming a series regular again is potentially a major status quo shift for both Roy and Team Arrow.

Late last week, the official Twitter account for the Arrow writers’ room shared a photo from the season seven premiere table read, which featured series stars Stephen Amell (who plays Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Emily Bett Rickards (Felicity Smoak), David Ramsey (John Diggle), and Echo Kellum (Curtis Holt).

Fans will likely get their first look at the characters in action at Comic Con International in San Diego later this month; typically most of the shows that present there bring a sizzle reel, and beginning production this week means that the season premiere will likely be fully shot and into editing by the time the sizzle reel needs to be completed.

Amell has also teased that there will be “an announcement” coming; originally it was set for today, but now has been pushed back until tomorrow. It is not yet clear whether his announcement will pertain to Arrow, his winery, his charity work, or something else altogether, but given the timing it seems not entirely unlikely that he could be helping The CW to make a casting announcement for season seven.

Arrow season seven launches with Oliver Queen in prison, serving a life sentence for crimes he committed while in the Green Arrow identity. Headed to Slabside Supermax, it seems likely that at least part of the season will serve as a loose adaptation of Supermax, the never-produced Green Arrow movie that would have seen him enlist the aid of supervillains in an attempt to break out of a Super Max prison after being convicted of crimes he did not commit.

A breakout seems unlikely to help Oliver in the long run — after all, he has a wife and child who would need to go on the run with him — but there are other possibilities that fans have already predicted, such as service to ARGUS or a Presidential pardon, which could free him up.

Arrow will return on Monday, October 15th at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.