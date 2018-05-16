‘Arrow’: Stephen Amell Shares Photo of Daughter Revealing Green Arrow’s Identity to Disney Princesses

Oliver Queen’s identity as the Green Arrow has been an important element of Arrow this season, with Oliver’s very freedom at stake. However, thanks to series star Stephen Amell’s daughter, there are at least two people who know the truth.

Amell, who per his Twitter account was taking his daughter to Frozen the Broadway Musical, shared an adorable photo of the little girl talking to the actors who play Anna and Elsa — and spilling Amell’s secret identity. Check it out below.

This photo of my daughter telling Anna and Elsa that I’m the Green Arrow is the best thing that has ever happened to me. pic.twitter.com/tJKxYwjLZB — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) May 16, 2018

“This photo of my daughter telling Anna and Elsa that I’m the Green Arrow is the best thing that has ever happened to me,” Amell captioned the adorable photo.

While it’s unlikely that Anna and Elsa will be able to do anything with the knowledge that Amell’s the Green Arrow — after all, Disney owns Marvel, not DC — Amell’s Oliver Queen may not be quite so fortunate. Last week on Arrow, Oliver went to FBI Agent Watson seeking help in taking down this season’s big bad Ricard Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) but Watson’s help came with a price. Oliver would have to admit to being the vigilante Green Arrow and he did.

That bargain may end up having major consequences. Various members of the show’s cast has described this week’s season six finale as being unpredictable. Even executive producer Marc Guggenheim has previously said that things will happen that will fundamentally change the show.

“It’s a very unusual kind of finale,” Guggenheim said earlier this year. “It definitely has a cliffhanger, but not a traditional cliffhanger. Last year’s finale was a traditional cliffhanger. It was very much an ‘Oh my God, what’s going to happen?’ This is a different kind of cliffhanger. I would say it’s somewhere on the spectrum of the cliffhanger of season 1, which was like, ‘How is Oliver gonna go forward?’ and the cliffhanger of season 5, which was more of a traditional cliffhanger. This, I think, falls somewhere in the middle.”

Whatever the season finale holds for Oliver, one thing is certain: Agent Watson is unlikely to just “let it go”.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. The sixth season finale, “Life Sentence”, airs May 17.