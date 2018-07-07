‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Teases Big Announcement

The summer may be Arrow‘s offseason, but star Stephen Amell is keeping fans on their toes, teasing a big announcement to come next week.

On Thursday evening, Amell took to Twitter to share that he was going to be releasing some big news at the start of next week, and that he was appreciative of those in his life who helped him make it all happen.

“Big announcement Monday,” Amell wrote in the tweet. “So thankful for all the people in my life who made it possible.”

Unfortunately for all the fans trying to figure out what the announcement could be, Amell didn’t share any details. The only information he shared was the fact that we’d hear something on Monday, nothing more. That doesn’t mean we can’t guess, though!

Many of the replies to Amell’s tweet asked him if the announcement meant that there were more seasons of Arrow that were going to be revealed. Honestly, that seems like a highly unlikely scenario, given the fact that production on Season Seven is just getting started. The CW tends to wait a little longer to renew shows, even the ones that perform well throughout the year, like Supernatural. So it’s probably a safe bet to put the “Arrow Season Eight renewal” on the shelf for now.

Other than that, everything is pretty much wide open. Amell could be announcing a new foundation that he’s started, or he could reveal a movie or production company that he became a part of. Honestly, there are so many scenarios out there at this point, that the guesses are essentially endless. At least we don’t have to wait too long to find out what the big announcement is.

What do you think Stephen Amell‘s big announcement is? Could it possibly be Arrow related? Let us know your best guess in the comments below!