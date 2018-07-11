A Bartender Thought Stephen Amell Was Chris O’Donnell from NCIS

Stephen Amell has played the role of Oliver Queen/Green Arrow on The CW’s Arrow for the past six years, but that doesn’t mean he always gets recognized as such.

Amell took to Twitter this weekend to share a humorous exchange he had with a bartender who mistook him for NCIS: Los Angeles star Chris O’Donnell, but more than that, mistook O’Donnell for the star of Arrow.

Actual exchange: Bartender: Are you Chris O’Donnell? Me: I am not. Bartender: I love his show! Me: NCIS: LA? Bartender: No… he’s awesome as the Green Arrow. Me: I agree. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) July 7, 2018

As you can see in Amell’s post, he went playfully went along with the case of mistaken identity — and who can blame him considering that the bartender was complimenting the portrayal of Green Arrow even if he had the actor wrong. Amell also went on to note on Twitter that even though he’s not O’Donnell the other actor is a very nice guy — Amell appeared on an episode of O’Donnell’s NCIS: Los Angeles in 2010.

It’s also worth noting that while Amell referenced O’Donnell’s work on NCIS: Los Angeles the actor does have his own, DC Comics connections. O’Donnell played Dick Grayson in 1995’s Batman Forever and 1997’s Batman & Robin.

As for Amell, he’s back in action in his own corner of the DC universe. Last week the official Twitter account for the Arrow writers’ room shared a photo from the season seven premiere table read featuring Amell along with Emily Bett Rickards (Felicity Smoak), David Ramsey (John Diggle), and Echo Kellum (Curtis Holt). And with production on Arrow‘s seventh season now under way, fans will likely get their first look at the characters in action at San Diego Comic-Con later this month. Typically, most of the shows presenting at the convention bring sizzle reels to share with fans and with Arrow back in production, the season premiere will likely be fully shot and into editing by the time the sizzle reel needs to be completed.

And that sizzle reel is eagerly anticipated by fans who are curious to see how the titular character fares after being sent to prison to serve a life sentence for his crimes as Green Arrow at the end of season six.

Arrow will return on Monday, October 15th at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.