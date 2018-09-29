‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Never Expected Series’ Longevity

The show that started The CW’s shared universe of superhero television series, Arrow, will return for its seventh season this fall and according to series star Stephen Amell never really expected the show to last this long — and he doesn’t take it for granted.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, Amell was asked if he ever expected Arrow to have the longevity it’s enjoyed. Amell admitted that he didn’t, even with the show being on the same network as other long-running series such as Smallville and Supernatural.

“No. I mean, I was saying earlier today we’re compared to Smallville which went ten seasons and we’re on the same network as Supernatural which is going into its 14th season and so I feel like there’s, that people think that getting into a seventh season there’s an element of it that’s pedestrian, but that’s not the case at all,” he said. “We’re in rarefied air for a tv show and we’re so fortunate. I’ve talked with Emily, I’ve talked with David, just talked with everyone today about just how lucky we are. We really are.”

Feeling fortunate and not taking the show’s run for granted is something Amell has spoken about before. During an interview with The Music Australia, he said that he wants the show to take chances in season seven with nothing beyond it being guaranteed.

“I think that’s one of the things I’m getting out of what they’ve planned for season seven — we’re not writing like we’re guaranteed something beyond this, because we’re not; nobody is,” Amell said. “I want them to really push forward and take the fact that we have a certain license and a certain respect from the fans to take some chances.”

But just because Amell and the rest of those involved with Arrow aren’t taking things for granted doesn’t mean they can’t celebrate their accomplishment. The show will hit the milestone 150th episode during season seven, something that showrunner Beth Schwartz told Entertainment Weekly they would have to do something special for.

“Yeah, we’ll definitely do something special for that episode,” Schwartz said. “I can’t believe it’s that many. That’s amazing. That’s really amazing.”

Arrow will return with new episodes on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.