‘Arrow’ Hero Stephen Amell Says ‘Smallville’ Villain Michael Rosenbaum Attacked Him With Bedazzled Pillow

2019 hasn’t quite finished its first full week and Arrow star Stephen Amell already isn’t quite sure what to do with the New Year thanks to a pillow attack by Smallville villain Michael Rosenbaum.

On Saturday, Amell took to Twitter to share that Rosenbaum — who played Lex Luthor on the beloved Superman prequel series — had just hit him in the head with a “bedazzled” pillow.

.@michaelrosenbum just hit me in the head with a bedazzled pillow. What the hell else am I going to do with 2019? — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 6, 2019

While it’s not clear exactly why Rosenbaum is hitting Amell with a pillow — and a bedazzled one doesn’t really seem like a weapon of choice for Lex Luthor — that the two actors are hanging out doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. Rosenbaum, along with his Smallville co-star Tom Welling, recently teamed up with Amell’s Nocking Point winery to create “Pure Evil”, two special edition wines for Nocking Point’s Tastemakers Wine Club.

The “Pure Evil” wines are a duo, with Rosenbaum’s white being labelled as the “Evil” selection opposite Welling’s “Pure” red. The wines are just the latest special collaboration between the winery and Amell’s friends and fellow DC stars. Last year, Nocking Point released “Dirtbag”, a red wine blend curated by Aquaman star Jason Momoa who is a longtime friend of Amell’s. Other collaborations have included “Pacific Coast Pink” from Arrow‘s Emily Bett Rickards and “Colton’s Cab” from Colton Haynes.

Unsurprisingly, the “Pure Evil” wines have proven to be popular. While fans of Arrow and Smallville had initially hoped that Rosenbaum and Welling working with Amell meant there would be a crossover between the two show’s (despite Smallville having ended its run in 2011), that didn’t turn out to be the case. Instead, the wines came from that meeting and were, as of December 21st when Rosenbaum posted about them on social media, nearly sold out.

As for that pillow strike, it’s interesting that Amell would start out 2019 with a seemingly one-sided pillow fight. Last fall, the Arrow star shared on Twitter that the seventh episode of Arrow‘s current season would feature an “all-male pillow fight”. That turned out to be pretty accurate, even if unconventional. The episode, “The Slabside Redemption”, saw Amell’s Oliver Queen beat a bunch of guys senseless with a soda can inside a pillowcase during a wild prison riot when Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) showed up at the supermax prison Oliver was being held in.

Arrow will return on Monday, January 21st at 8/7c on The CW.