Arrow’s Diggle Crosses Over With The Flash in New “Marathon” Episode Photos

Crisis on Infinite Earths is in the rearview mirror and The Flash is adjusting to the new reality. Early February will see David Ramsey‘s John Diggle make a visit to help Barry Allen with some of the leftover matters from the big crossover event in “Marathon”. Just because Arrow is ending doesn’t mean that viewers have seen the last of the supporting characters. With Green Arrow and the Canaries forthcoming, the shadow of Oliver Queen still looms large. That will play a significant role in the episode as the fallen hero had one final request for the speedster before the end of the most recent Crisis. Who better to help Allen with the issue than Diggle? Well, ever since the Green Lantern reveal in the crossover, some fans have speculated that they could see even more of Ramsey in that role going forward. He talked about the prospect of this before heading into this final season.

“We’ve been talking about that ring since Season 1,” Ramsey said to TV Guide. “I always loved the idea of being able to jump into the John Stewart mythos, obviously, but I also loved the idea that we were creating something that didn’t exist before. John Diggle never existed before. We created this character, Spartan, that never existed in the comics or in any other universe, and now it’s part of the comics. So that was always something and continues to be something I’m really proud of.

“But who can resist playing the Green Lantern? So yeah, was I excited when I saw that? Without a doubt. Will it ever happen? Who knows. I don’t have the answer to that — it’s way above my paygrade — but it’s something would love to do.”

Even if that bit of fanservice doesn’t occur, Ramsey is proud to have played his part in making the Arrowverse such a fun entity. “Even without [the Green Lantern], I think that John Diggle, Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak work. If John Stewart fits within that realm some type of way or another, great. If not, I couldn’t have picked a better role to have played in my life,” Ramsey said.

Read the description for Marathon below:

“After The Citizen prints an explosive story, Iris’s (Candice Patton) life is threatened. Refusing to hide from those that are attacking her, Iris sets out to expose a dangerous organization. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) must face the consequences of the Crisis and fulfill Oliver Queen’s wish for him.”

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Marathon” will premiere on February 4. You can get caught up on The Flash as well as on “Crisis on Infinite Earths” on the CW’s app and CW Seed.

