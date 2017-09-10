Marc Guggenheim Shares Mystery Prop From This Year’s Arrowverse Crossover

Could this year’s Arrowverse crossover be getting a little medieval?

A new photo from Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim teases a very unique looking prop from this year’s four-show crossover event. Guggenheim shared the “work-in-progress” figure, joking that “no one will speculate” on what it could be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sharing a work-in-progress for this year’s Arrowverse crossover confident that no one will speculate on it… pic.twitter.com/pv4yCjS7w6 — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) September 10, 2017

Guggenheim’s joke aside, the Arrowverse’s fandom seems to be divided as to what the prop could actually be. Similar to the mystery costume teased a few weeks ago, quite a few options could be possible.

The crossover is expected to “raise the emotional stakes” of the show’s shared universe, a statement that has taken on different meanings to fans. Some have speculated that this means the crossover will feature some sort of wedding, possibly the confirmed nuptials between Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Iris West (Candice Patton). If the wedding does happen in the crossover, maybe this prop is something sinister that crashes the big day, creating trouble for the Arrowverse’s heroes in attendance.

And most recently, it was revealed that Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and her sister, Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) are set to be at the center of the crossover event. If you take this hint into account, the prop could belong to any sort of alien, whether Kryptonian or something from the further regions of the cosmos.

As of now, it’s too early to tell how exactly this prop will factor into the Arrowverse crossover. With the event’s “brain trust” recently coming together, maybe we’ll get more information in the coming weeks.

Supergirl will premiere on October 9th at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by The Flash in the same timeslot on October 10th. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will follow The Flash this season, airing at 9 p.m. on Tuesdays. Arrow has moved to 9 p.m. on Thursdays.

The as-yet-untitled Arrowverse crossover will take place on November 27th and 28th, with Arrow moving for one week to Monday nights at 9 p.m.