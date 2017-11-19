Arrowverse Actresses Launch “Shethority” Charity Campaign

The women of CW’s Arrowverse don’t just play heroes on television. They’re trying to be heroes in real life as well.

Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist and Chyler Leigh, The Flash‘s Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker, Legends of Tomorrow‘s Caity Lotz, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Tala Ashe, along with Arrow‘s Emily Bett Rickards, Juliana Harkavy, and Katie Cassidy have joined forces to create the Shethority initiative. Shethority is an online global collective with the goal of creating a positive, inspirational space, as the campaign’s Twitter bio reads, “a positive place for women and the feminine to inspire, empower, and share.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

❤️ @dpanabaker ‘s thoughts on accepting yourself. “It’s something we ALL struggle with” pic.twitter.com/E9LsvpTzh1 — SHETHORITY (@shethority) November 18, 2017

The women have been sharing their own stories on the initiative’s social media accounts. Recent posts have included video clips of Panabaker and Rickards talking about self-acceptance as well as other personal stories and photos. They’ve also shared outside content as well, including a TED talk about ending sexual harassment in the workplace, a timely piece of content with Andrew Kreisberg, executive producer for the CW Arrowverse shows, being suspended amid sexual harassment allegations.

Feeling fresh in the first ever #shethority shirt AND sweatshirts 🙌 link to buy in bio. Proceeds go to @girlsinc and the development of the Shethority platform 🤝💪🏾 worldwide shipping available #wegotyourback A post shared by SHETHORITY (@shethority) on Nov 15, 2017 at 9:20am PST

In addition to creating an empowering community, they’ve also added fundraising for charity to their efforts. The campaign is selling special “Shethority” t-shirts that feature the actresses faces on the back with the words “we’ve got your back.” The proceeds of the shirts go to Girls, Inc, a nonprofit organization that serves girls ages 6-18 through support, mentorship, and helping them develop strengths. Lotz also shared on the initiative’s Instagram that some of the proceeds will go “the development of the Shethority platform” as well.