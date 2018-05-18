DC Fans React to Batwoman Joining the Next Arrowverse Crossover

Earlier today, The CW announced that a major DC Comics character will be headed to the Arrowverse… and it looks like fans are pretty darn excited.

At the network’s annual Upfronts presentation, Arrow star Stephen Amell announced that Kate Kane/Batwoman will be playing a role in this year’s Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl crossover. While it’s unclear exactly what role she will play in the proceedings – and who will play the beloved character – it will mark a major occasion for the Arrowverse.

“This is the first time ever that she will make a live action appearance on any screen,” explained The CW president Mark Pedowitz.

As you would expect, DC Comics fans have had quite a reaction to the news. Plenty are excited, while some are slightly apprehensive about who The CW could cast in the role. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

Yessssssss. Canonically Jewish lesbian superhero Kate Kane coming to the Arrowverse! I AM EXCITE. #Batwoman https://t.co/J9XQpVMYqy — G. N. Ellis (@gnelliswriter) May 17, 2018

Really any news of any member of the Bat Family appearing anywhere gets me unreasonably hyped. #Batwoman #arrowverse — Lloyd Brown (@LBrown_91) May 17, 2018

Um, so will #Batwoman‘s appearance in the upcoming #Arrowverse crossover lead to some lip-locking with Maggie Sawyer? Could be awkward for Alex… ? pic.twitter.com/tvGtMWfK0f — David Opie (@DavidOpie) May 17, 2018

#Batwoman is too important, she is iconic. It’s the first time we are getting a live version of the character. I don’t beg but I beg you, @TheCW, make her right. Respect her story. Choose the right actress. Don’t screw it up, please! — Ladies of Comics (@ladiesofcomics) May 17, 2018

Now I’m just super freaking excited about #Batwoman happening on The CW. Kate Kane is coming!!! She decided to be a Bat on her own without Bruce recruiting or training her, she’s an out lesbian, she has dated Maggie Sawyer in the comics, and she’s my favorite DC character. — Katherine (@kleffnotes) May 17, 2018

