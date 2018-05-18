DC

DC Fans React to Batwoman Joining the Next Arrowverse Crossover

Earlier today, The CW announced that a major DC Comics character will be headed to the Arrowverse… and it looks like fans are pretty darn excited.

At the network’s annual Upfronts presentation, Arrow star Stephen Amell announced that Kate Kane/Batwoman will be playing a role in this year’s Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl crossover. While it’s unclear exactly what role she will play in the proceedings – and who will play the beloved character – it will mark a major occasion for the Arrowverse.

“This is the first time ever that she will make a live action appearance on any screen,” explained The CW president Mark Pedowitz.

As you would expect, DC Comics fans have had quite a reaction to the news. Plenty are excited, while some are slightly apprehensive about who The CW could cast in the role. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

