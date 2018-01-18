Arrowverse Merch Hitting the Stands This Week From Diamond Select Toys

A number of Arrowverse superheroes are coming to vinyl and Minimate form from Diamond Select Toys this spring.

Diamond Select Toys has been capturing the world of DC Comics TV shows in 3-D form for a while now, with action figures and Minimates based on Gotham and iZombie, but there have been other shows waiting in the wings: The CW‘s four “Arrowverse” superhero dramas – Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – have not gotten the DST treatment (until now).

Videos by ComicBook.com

This week sees the first Arrowverse products shipping from DST, with more to come soon.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7142]You can check them out in the attached image gallery.

This week, three Vinimates vinyl figures based on The Flash ship to comic shops and online retailers, featuring the Flash, Reverse Flash and Captain Cold. Each 4-inch vinyl figure is sculpted in the block-figure style, and set in an iconic pose from the TV show. Each one comes packaged in a full-color, stackable window box featuring show artwork.

Coming this spring, two Vinimates based on Supergirl will ship to stores – Supergirl and J’onn J’onzz are available for pre-order now, through your local comic shop or favorite online retailer. After that, DST will offer a full assortment based on Arrow!

In a more realistic vein, the DC Gallery line of PVC Dioramas will incorporate 9-inch sculptures of each show’s main character. The first two, Supergirl and The Flash, are available for pre-order now, and Green Arrow will be up for pre-order starting next week.

You can get a first look at the Green Arrow diorama here.