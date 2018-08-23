Arrowverse Fans Are Hyped About Superman and Lois Lane in Batwoman Crossover

Today is a great day to be a fan of Superman and Lois Lane! The CW announced that both iconic DC Comics characters will be appearing in the upcoming Arrowverse crossover, alongside The Flash, Green Arrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman.

Tyler Hoechlin will reprise his role as the Man of Steel for the three-night crossover event and we’re not talking just a simple guest appearance as fans of Supergirl have enjoyed in previous seasons. Oh no, Superman will star in each episode of the crossover giving fans the long-awaited chance to see him hero up with the Flash and Green Arrow.

Superman won’t be alone — The CW will introduce Lois Lane to the Arrowverse during the crossover, as the intrepid Daily Planet reporter joins her heroic beau. No one has yet been cast in the iconic role that’s previously been played by actresses such as Margot Kidder, Teri Hatcher, and Amy Adams, but The CW is expected to decide soon who will step into Lois’ shoes. In a statement, Supergirl executive producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner shared their excitement for Lois’ arrival.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Lois Lane to the Arrowverse,” the statement said. “This dogged, determined, and brave reporter will make for a strong partner to Superman and amazing addition to our universe of DC characters.”

Naturally, it’s not just Queller and Rovner who are excited about Superman’s return and Lois Lane coming to the Arrowverse. Fans are, too. While some fans are stoked to see Hoechlin suit up as Superman again, others are thrilled to see Lois. Others are looking forward to seeing one of comics most beloved couples hitting the small screen again. And, thanks to another major announcement this week, fans know just how long they have to wait. The crossover schedule was released on Tuesday, informing viewers when they will get to see Superman and Lois Lane, as well as the other major player of the crossover, Ruby Rose‘s Batwoman.

Read on to see some of the hype (and other reactions) to Superman and Lois Lane coming to the Arrowverse crossover.

Really excited for Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman return!

Hoechlin has a new movie, a new show AND is returning as superman. HOW will i handle all the hoechlin content that’s coming?? I almost die when a tiny photoshoot comes out! — andi (@protectderek) August 22, 2018

Like, OMG excited!

OMG am so excited for #Superman to appear in this year’s Arrowverse crossover ???? pic.twitter.com/mFRdTuKyno — SuperHero2.0 (@Superhe27394798) August 22, 2018

The team-up we’ve all been waiting for!

I can’t believe we’re finally going to see Superman and The Flash on screen together — SUPERMAN IS MEETING THE ARROWVERSE!! (@Somedude014) August 22, 2018

The Iconic Ladies of DC Comics Journalism!

Lois Lane, Iris West and Kara Danvers are about to shake the table. I stan iconic journalist. — Maame (@Fosuaaaaa_) August 22, 2018

The perfect time for Lois

With journalists labeled as enemies of the people—and with this season of #Supergirl featuring Kara Danvers, reporter, being as big of a hero as Supergirl—Lois Lane couldn’t come to us at a more perfect time. — motorcyclegirlfriends (@Solar_Cycles) August 22, 2018

So, hey, can we get some Vicki Vale, too?

Considering that we’re in Gotham, can we get Vicki Vale too?



Iris West-Allen

Lois Lane

Kara Danvers

Vicki Vale



All together…YES! — ⚡️ Aisha ? | Joceile Stan (@ababyish14) August 22, 2018

Cannot wait!

Literally cannot wait for Superman and Lois Lane in the Arrowverse crossover!!!!! pic.twitter.com/wY7YRxr8PK — Adam Thomason (@AdamThomason81) August 22, 2018

What a time to be alive!

The Flash, Green Arrow, Supergirl, Superman, Batwoman and Lois Lane all in the crossover episodes. What a time to be alive!!! — Stephos (@stephos13) August 22, 2018

Not sure how to feel about this yet

lois lane on the cw? oh dear pic.twitter.com/ciR4WIRU4S — extrala (@sIickslack) August 22, 2018

But not everyone is hyped…

They’re bringing Lois Lane to the Arrowverse. I’m sorry, Lois. You don’t deserve this. pic.twitter.com/iAFteCvFrb — Walt (@UberKryptonian) August 22, 2018

What do you think? Are you hyped for Lois Lane’s Arrowverse debut? Just happy Hoechlin’s Superman is back? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

The Arrowverse crossover will air Sunday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 11 on The CW. The Flash‘s fifth season will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 9th at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Supergirl‘s fourth season on Sunday, Oct. 14th at 8 p.m. ET. Arrow‘s seventh season will premiere on Monday, Oct. 15th at 8 p.m. ET, with Legends of Tomorrow debuting Monday, Oct. 22nd, at 9 p.m. ET.