Autographed Watchmen Script Available on eBay to Support Injured Veterans

A new episode of HBO’s Watchmen from Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers) airs tonight, and like all of the episodes so far, it stars Regina King as Angela Abar/Sister Night, a masked detective in an alternate future that takes place 30 years after the events of the Watchmen comic. King has been posting some Watchmen content to social media lately, including plugging the show’s music. Her latest tweet is promoting the sale of a Watchmen script on eBay, which is being sold to help support veterans.

“#HappyBirthdayMarines Bid today on a #WatchmenHBO autographed script from the cast. Proceeds support injured veterans @HomesForOurTrps,” King wrote.

Here’s the official description for the item on eBay:

“You are bidding on an authentically autographed script of HBO’s new hit series WATCHMEN. Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own. You can now own a piece of their history! A Letter of Authenticity for this item will be provided by Homes For Our Troops.”

Veteran’s Day is tomorrow, November 11th, so it’s no surprise this is hitting the Internet today.

Also, shoutout to Jean Smart for having the most legible signature!

Watchmen’s debut last month was a success, earning a “Certified Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a 5 out of 5 rating from ComicBook.com.

In addition to King, Watchmen stars Jeremy Irons as Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias, Tim Blake Nelson as Looking Glass, Louis Gossett Jr. as Will Reeves, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Cal Abar, James Wolk as Senator Keane, Adelaide Clemens as Pirate Jenny, Andrew Howard as Red Scare, Jean Smart as Agent Laurie Blake, Hong Chau as Lady Trieu, and Don Johnson as Judd Crawford.

Watchmen currently airs Sunday at 9 PM ET on HBO.