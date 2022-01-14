Batgirl Set Photos Reveal Vicki Vale’s Return and the Court of Owls’ Big Screen Debut

The world of live-action DC films is about to get some interesting evolutions in the next few years, both in terms of new characters and compelling Easter eggs and concepts. That already appears to be the case for HBO Max’s Batgirl film, which will bring Barbara Gordon / Batgirl (Leslie Grace) to life onscreen with great fanfare. The film’s Glasgow production has been jam-packed with various Easter eggs and references to different aspects of DC lore — and the newest behind-the-scenes photos show two wildly different ties to Batman lore. A prop magazine cover spotted on Batgirl‘s set features a photography retrospective for Vicki Vale, who was last portrayed by Kim Basinger in 1989’s Batman alongside Michael Keaton, who has already been confirmed to be reprising his role in Batgirl.

A second magazine cover features a Gotham Tattler issue focused on the Court of Owls, which flat-out references the “secret society”, and even says that a “former circus child star” was almost recruited by the group. An additional magazine cover also features the latest acknowledgment to Dinah Lance / Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett).

While it remains to be seen exactly how prominently these magazine covers will be featured within Batgirl, they do provide some interesting bits of worldbuilding for the film. Namely, the idea of the Court of Owls being canonical

Batgirl is directed by Bad Boys For Life and Ms. Marvel‘s Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, and is written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is set to star Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, and is also expected to also see the return of J.K. Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon and Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne / Batman, with Brendan Fraser joining the cast as Firefly, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles.

Batgirl is expected to debut on HBO Max at a later date.