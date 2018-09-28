Breaking Down the Final Page of ‘Batman’ #50

Fans of Batman might have been disappointed when The New York Times posted spoilers about the much-anticipated wedding in Batman #50 last week, but the paper of record didn’t even mention the most important part of the issue. While the resolution of Batman and Catwoman’s will they, won’t they drama certainly provided a twist, it was far from the most important point in the issue.

WARNING: If you haven’t read Batman #50 yet and don’t want to have it spoiled, then read no further.

After Catwoman leaves Batman at the metaphorical altar of a rooftop, it was revealed that this last-minute change of heart had been orchestrated by another famous Batman villain: Bane. Holly Robinson, Catwoman’s maid of honor, returned to Blackgate Prison after talking her friend out of saying “I do” and immediately went to meet with Bane in his new secret lair. It wasn’t only a shock to see Bane; he was surrounded by an entire cadre of villains, each of whom have played a key role in the past 50 issues of Batman.

The wedding may not have occurred, but Tom King and his collaborators still managed to pull of the most shocking twists in the series so far. We’re here to break down what each of their appearances might mean and which stories Batman fans should consider rereading to understand just how big this twist is.

Bane

Created by Chuck Dixon and Graham Nolan

First Appearance: Batman: Vengeance of Bane #1

Key Storyline: “I Am Suicide” / “I Am Bane”

While Bane’s role in the series so far has been called into question, specifically whether he intentionally lost both confrontations, it’s his past that is far more disconcerting. Bane is the villain who famously broke the Bat, and he is now repeating that language. The original plan in “Knightfall” was to wear Batman down by destroying his city and overwhelming his mission, so that Bane could easily cripple the hero. Given how thoroughly Batman has been put through the ringer already, it looks like this Batman series might be a spiritual successor to “Knightfall.”

Holly Robinson

Created by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli

First Appearance: Batman (vol. 1) #404

Key Storyline: “I Am Suicide” / “The Wedding”

Holly’s involvement shows just how deep this plan goes. Bane isn’t just targeting the biggest villains or battles. He is finding the people and events that can do the most damage to Batman. Using a minor friend of Catwoman’s to ruin Batman’s big day reveals a level of cunning that wasn’t present in “Knightfall,” and one that should have Batman frightened.

The Riddler

Created by Bill Finger and Dick Sprang

First Appearance: Detective Comics (vol. 1) #140

Key Storyline: “The War of Jokes and Riddles”

The complexity of the plan can most likely be attributed to Riddler’s presence. He made it clear in his prior appearances in this run that he can motivate any person to do exactly what he wants. Manipulation is just as important of a skill as problem solving, and it calls into question whether Batman can rely on anyone in his life now.

The Joker

Created by Bill Finger, Jerry Robinson, and Bob Kane

First Appearance: Batman (vol. 1) #1

Key Storyline: “The War of Jokes and Riddles” / “The Best Man”

Joker’s involvement is even more disconcerting considering the months-long blood feud he once engaged in with his new teammate Riddler. It’s now apparent that his actions in “The Best Man” were driven by a need to get Catwoman to walk away. That not only shows how manipulative this plan is, but that Bane is capable of getting Joker to play along with someone else’s ideas, something once considered impossible.

Psycho-Pirate

Created by Gardner Fox and Joe Gallagher

First Appearance: All-Star Comics (vol. 1) #23

Key Storyline: “I Am Suicide”

Part of the efficacy of the team, especially the Joker’s involvement, may stem from Psycho-Pirate. In addition to manipulating the emotions of potential allies, Psycho-Pirate is also capable of heightening the reactions of those who are targets. With so much anger and grief swirling in the air, it will be easy for him to push Batman or any of his allies over the edge into future mistakes.

Gotham Girl

Created by Tom King and David Finch

First Appearance: Batman (vol. 3) #1

Key Storyline: “I Am Gotham”

It’s unclear whether Gotham Girl is part of this team of her own free will or as a victim of the Psycho-Pirate. Either way, she is a part of Batman’s inner circle now and can play spy for Bane and his allies. Everything that Batman thinks is reliable or trustworthy is under threat as the woman he saved at the very start of this series now serves the man who wants to destroy every aspect of Batman.

The Ventriloquist

Created by Alan Grant, John Wagner, and Norm Breyfogle

First Appearance: Detective Comics (vol. 1) #583

Key Storyline: “I Am Suicide”

Ventriloquist is a true wildcard. He revealed in “I Am Suicide” that he could not be controlled by outside forces, only the alter-ego of his puppet Scarface. This puts him beyond the manipulations of Riddler and Psycho-Pirate, as something of a safeguard. It also means that his responses can’t be predicted, which might make him a very important element to Batman before everything is over.

Dr. Hugo Strange

Created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane

First Appearance: Detective Comics (vol. 1) #36

Key Storyline: “Night of the Monster Men”

Strange is yet another master of manipulation and someone who has come very close to breaking Batman in the past. What makes him most interesting in this lineup though is his ability for mass destruction. Hugo Strange was the force behind enormous monsters that toppled skyscrapers, and there is no surer way to break Batman than to break the very city he loves and defends.

Thomas Wayne, Batman

Created by Geoff Johns and Andy Kubert

First Appearance: Flashpoint (vol. 2) #1

Key Storyline: “The Button”

This is the character who raises the biggest questions of the entire lineup. Is this really Thomas Wayne? If it’s not, how does Bane know about this alternate universe? If it is, what does he want? No matter how Thomas Wayne factors into the plan, the return of Bruce Wayne’s father once again is bound to have a massive psychological impact on Batman. It might be the final straw that finally breaks the Bat.