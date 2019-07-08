The Batman 80th Anniversary Exclusive DZNR Chibi Plush Line is Live

YuMe Toys has launched a special series of DZNR 7-inch chibi plush to celebrate Batman‘s 80th anniversary – and just look at them! The line will include seven different designs: Dark Knight, Camo, Modern Age, Emblem, Logo, Detective Comics, and Blackout priced at only $14.99 each.

The Batman 80th anniversary DZNR plush line is available to order right here at Walmart now (they appear to have an exclusive). At the time of writing, the Camo and Modern Age plush are available with the Emblem version arriving on July 11th, Logo on July 15th, Detective Comics on July 18th, and Blackout on August 26th. It looks that The Dark Knight version has already sold out, so jump on the others while you can and make sure to check in on the dates above if you want to collect the entire series.

On a related note, Funko recently released another Movie Moment Pop figure in their Batman 80th Anniversary lineup, and it’s a big one. As you can see, it highlights Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman) and Batman (Christian Bale) from Christopher Nolan’s 2005 film Batman Begins. However, the really interesting thing about this Pop figure is that the Bat Signal lights up!

Pre-orders are live right here with shipping slated for September. As far as we know, the only other Funko Pop figure to include a light-up feature is this Walgreens exclusive Iron Man figure that was released for Avengers: Infinity War. Needless to say, Funko / Batman fans were waiting for this one, so grab it while you can. You can order additional figures in Funko’s Batman 80th anniversary collection right here.

