DC FanDome: Green Lantern Surprise Teased By HBO Max

✖

August is shaping up to be THE month for new DC content. The official schedule for DC FanDome was just released and there's a lot to look forward to when it comes to movies, television shows, comics, and more. There's been some exciting hubbub on Twitter this week, and a new tweet from DC Comics and a reply from HBO Max has fans wondering if there will be some surprises about Green Lantern.

“In brightest day, in blackest night, in nine days #DCFanDome takes flight,” @DCComics tweeted yesterday. “Cue me speculating wildly about what Green Lantern content we might see,” @hbomax replied. You can check out the tweets below:

Cue me speculating wildly about what Green Lantern content we might see. — HBO Max (@hbomax) August 14, 2020

Recently, Zack Snyder addressed Green Lantern’s Justice League debut. On some of the promotional shirts, there were a number of hero’s logos present. A Lantern symbol was there in the mix as well, but the director played coy when asked about the logo’s inclusion.

All Snyder could say was, “I did put that there didn’t I…” He also made a facial expression before offering no comment. That line of questioning centered around both Martian Manhunter and Green Lantern. Fans are hoping for an increased presence of the two in this new cut of Justice League. Kevin Smith talked to Comicbook.com earlier this year and dropped some gems from the test screening. Fans of Darkseid and the Lantern Corps will be intrigued by his accounts.

“I was talking to some cats who were in visual effects. They had done some visual effects on Justice League,” he told us on Instagram Live. “They saw the boards layed out, very elaborate boards, some of them drawn by Jim Lee that laid out the three movies that they were going to make. Somewhere it became two. I guess the idea was, the movies were Batman v Superman, Justice League 1, and Justice League 2. There was this vision of a grand universe. He said he saw Martian Manhunter on it. He said he saw Green Lanterns and stuff like that.”

Do you think this HBO Max tease about Green Lantern has to do with the Snyder Cut or is it about something else? Tell us in the comments!

DC FanDome is a 24-hour event taking place on August 22nd. The full schedule for DC FanDome can be found at the official website.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.