Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, and More Hype DC Fandome in New Videos

DC Fandome is officially a few weeks away, and the excitement surrounding the event is only continuing to grow. The one-day virtual convention will celebrate the best in movies, TV, comics, video games, and more in the DC Comics umbrella, and fans have already begun to speculate about what that will entail. With the clock ticking towards the event's kickoff, some of DC's live-action stars are helping hype things up. On Monday, DC and Warner Bros. TV began to share various TikTok videos on social media, which showcase some of the stars of DC's movies and TV shows. The TikToks feature each star dancing and pointing to text relating to DC Fandome, before throwing it over to various fans cosplaying as their character.

On the movie side, the videos feature Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson, Wonder Woman 1984's Gal Gadot, Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie, Shazam!'s Zachary Levi, and The Flash's Ezra Miller. On the TV side, Batwoman star Javicia Leslie, Black Lightning's Cress Williams, and Stargirl's Brec Bassinger all get videos of their own.

Fandome will be an unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind your favorite feature films and TV series, including Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, the Snyder Cut, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and, coming this fall to theaters worldwide, Wonder Woman 1984.

"There is no fan like a DC fan," Ann Sarnoff, Warner Bros. Chair and CEO, said in a statement. "For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets, and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen."

DC Fandome will occur on August 22nd beginning at 10 am PST. Keep scrolling to check out the teaser videos!