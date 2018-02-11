Batman’s Funeral Concept Art From ‘Justice League: Mortal’ Revealed

Concept artist Matt Hatton has released concept art from director George Miller’s cancelled Justice League: Mortal, which sees Batman watching his own funeral after faking his death.

The first piece is a close up on Batman, who would have been played by Armie Hammer (The Social Network, Call Me by Your Name).

“Batman watches his own burial from afar,” reads Hatton’s caption.

A second piece calls Batman the “mortal” in Justice League: Mortal, Hatton writes, calling the Dark Knight “maybe a slightly controversial moral barometer for the team,” but adding Batman’s lack of power makes him “the best representative/voice of human reason to a group of Gods/immortals.”

A third piece sees Flash and Martian Manhunter, who would have been played by Adam Brody and Hugh Keays-Byrne, respectively, approaching Batman’s coffin. The sequence would have opened the movie and depicted the members of the Justice League wearing Black versions of their iconic costumes.

The funeral sequence would have been the debut of Superman’s famous Black suit in live-action. More recently, the suit was revealed as an easter egg in a deleted scene from Justice League, which starred Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, and Ezra Miller as the superhero team.

Justice League: Mortal, planned to be the first time DC Comics’ most famous characters assembled in live-action on the big screen, was to begin filming in February 2008 before Warner Bros. pulled the plug.

D.J. Cotrona was set to play Superman alongside Megan Gale as Wonder Woman, Santiago Cabrera as Aquaman, Common as Green Lantern (John Stewart), and Anton Yelchin as the Flash (Wally West).

Teresa Palmer and Jay Baruchel were to play its villains, Talia al Ghul and Maxwell Lord.

Hammer recently described his scrapped Batman as “deranged” with “major trust issues,” calling the iteration of the character “dark” and “really intense.”

The actor initially lamented the loss of the opportunity to play the character, but has since come to terms with almost playing Batman.

“For a long time, I was like, ‘How great that could have been!’” Hammer said.

“As a 31-year-old who’s been through a lot since I was 19, I wouldn’t want to watch a 19-year-old Batman. I’d be like, ‘Who’s this spoiled rich kid who wants to play dress-up?’”

Justice League is now available to own on Digital HD and hits store shelves on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray March 13.