DC Gives Batman His Own ‘Infinity Gauntlet’ in Dark Nights: METAL

Thanos may have the glove of stones that rules the Marvel Universe, but DC has given Bruce Wayne his very own.

In the fourth issue of Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo‘s imaginative and hardcore Dark Nights: METAL series, which hit shelves this week, Batman was given his very own version of the Infinity gauntlet.

Heads up: Spoilers ahead for Dark Nights: METAL #4!

In METAL, a cosmic dragon has wiped away the mutliverse as we know it, unleashing horrifying realities that include a bunch of dangerous variations of Superman. The evil Men of Steel have all sorts of powers, and are fused with a few other notable DC characters, making them even harder to defeat than their Clark Kent counterpart.

This puts Batman in a tough spot but, as he usually does, the Caped Crusader has a high-tech solution to the problem.

Bruce Wayne’s new anti-Superman weapon is called the “Five Finger Death Punch.” As he reveals in the pages of METAL #4, the Death Punch has “every color Kryptonite from Gold to Periwinkle.” As you can see in the photo, the Death Punch looks a lot like Thanos’ shiny Infinity Gauntlet, except it’s a lot more, well…Metal.

The other fun tidbit worth noticing here is that the name of the device itself is actually a nod to a heavy metal band of the same name, keeping with Snyder’s METAL theme.

Dark Nights: METAL #4 is available for purchase at your local comic book shop.