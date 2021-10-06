Michael Keaton Reveals He Still Fits In His Batman Suit After 30 Years

Michael Keaton revealed that he can still fit into that Batman suit after 30 years. The star appeared on Stephen Colbert’s show to talk about his return to the iconic role. He left no doubt that he could fit into the old suit just fine and took a second to joke about how many Batmen there have been since he took up the mantle on the big screen. “Svelte as ever,” Keaton joked. “Same dimensions. Same fitting. It was great, it was great. I don’t know how many there are? Like 77 Batmans. They probably should form their own union.” So, clearly there’s no trouble getting back in the saddle, but being Batman will require him to do some big physical activities. It will be interesting to see how The Flash approaches a version of the hero that’s much older than the ones we tend to see on-screen.

THR sat down with Keaton after the news of him returning to the suit broke. He actually revealed that he hadn’t seen an entire superhero movie since that first Batman.

“What Tim [Burton] did changed everything,” Keaton said. “Everything you see now started with him. If you really think about what happened between 1989 and now, on a cultural, corporate, economic level, it’s unbelievable.” He added, “After the first Batman, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen an entire [comic book] movie … I just never got around to it. So you’re talking to a guy who wasn’t in the zeitgeist of that whole world. When I went down to do the Marvel things in Atlanta … It’s an entire city dedicated to Marvel … They’ll be doing Marvel movies forever. I’ll be dead, and they’ll still be doing Marvel movies.”

Then, in a talk with Good Day Chicago’s Jake Hamilton, the star said that putting the suit back on was shockingly routine.

“It was shockingly normal. It was weird,” Keaton describe wearing the suit and cape again. “Like I went ‘Oh, oh yeah, that’s right.’ But also then you start to play the scenes and a lot of memories, a lot of interesting sense memories (start to come back).” Keaton wouldn’t confirm if he’s said the iconic line “I’m Batman” yet while filming (a wise wager would be to bet on him saying it at some point though) and also said he’s yet to talk to Tim Burton about what he’s doign. “No, but just because we haven’t because we’ve got other stuff to talk about.”

