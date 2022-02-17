Robert Pattinson Says Guards Wearing Robin Costumes Protect The Batman Costumes at Warner Bros.





The Batman‘s Robert Pattinson says that the Batsuits are guarded by people in Robin costumes. He joked around about his iconic uniform with Jimmy Kimmel this week. The host had to ask him about trying on The Caped Crusader’s cowl. Interestingly, Pattinson explained that he got to try on multiple Batsuits from the franchise. But, there is a layer of secrecy to the entire operation. As you can imagine, some people would love to get their hands on those costumes to make a boatload of money. Warner Bros. guards against this by having strict security clearance around all Batman props. Robins guarding these prized possessions is a funny visual, but not the reality. However, Pattinson says it isn’t a game when it comes to keeping those Batsuits safe. Check out what he had to say about that down below.

“There’s a little cage somewhere in Warner Bros. costume department. It comes out with its own little guard and they’re both wearing little Batman outfits as well. They’re wearing little Robin outfits. They really don’t care. They don’t care. Which product they worked on because they’re the same people in the costume department who worked on every single one of The Batman movies. So, they don’t really care like who the director is or anything. Only that I do not mess these suits up.”

Later in the interview, the star revealed that a former Batman gave him some great advice when it came to the costume. “I was a bit scared to kind of ask them anything but I bumped into Christian Bale in a like, next door at a urinal and that was, I guess it kind of inspired him to say ‘You need, the first thing you need to do in the Bat-suit is figure out a way to pee.’ So when I went to the costume department I just was like ‘First things first, I need a patch, I need a flap on the back, easy access,’” he joked.

Here’s how Warner Bros. and DC Comics are describing The Batman: “THE BATMAN is an edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorized Gotham. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.”

