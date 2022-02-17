Robert Pattinson Figured out a New Way to Pee in The Batman Suit

When a new Batman actor is announced there are a lot of questions from DC Comics fans. What will his costume look like? What kind of Batmobile will he drive? What will their voice sound like? For the actors putting on the cape and the cowl though those questions also linger but an even bigger one is present on the set, how am I supposed to pee in this thing? Speaking in a new interview to promote The Batman, actor Robert Pattinson revealed that he was given specific instructions by a former Batman about his bathroom situation and used that to have the costume altered to fit his needs.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live about his upcoming film, Pattinson was asked if he deliberately reached out to other former Batman actors for advice, revealing he hadn’t but that advice came his way regardless. “I was a bit scared to kind of ask them anything but I bumped into Christian Bale in a like, next door at a urinal and that was, I guess it kind of inspired him to say ‘You need, the first thing you need to do in the Bat-suit is figure out a way to pee.’ So when I went to the costume department I just was like ‘First things first, I need a patch, I need a flap on the back, easy access.’”

To his credit, Bale not only told Pattinson that he needed to comfortably pee in the Bat-suit, but reiterated his point to the world many times over the past three years.

“Oh, good. Good choice, he’s interesting,” Bale told Variety during TIFF 2019 about Pattinson’s casting. “I’m sure he’ll come up with something interesting.” Asked at the time about advice, Bale made note of his specific guidance once again, further revealing he’d also given this aid to Ben Affleck.

“Same as for Ben [Affleck],” Bale told the trade. “Just be able to pee by yourself. You don’t feel much like a superhero when you can’t take a piss by yourself.”

The Batman soars into theaters on March 4. Unlike recent DC movies like The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman 1984, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League the film will be exclusively released in movie theaters without a simultaneous release on HBO Max. That said, we do know when The Batman will stream on the service, and the wait isn’t that long.