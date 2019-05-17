Kristen Stewart Fans Want Her Cast as Catwoman Alongside Robert Pattinson’s Batman

A subset of Kristen Stewart fans are rallying in the hopes Stewart wins the role of Catwoman, reuniting her with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, who was named Thursday as studio Warner Bros.’ “top choice” for the role of a younger Batman.

Stewart and Pattinson dated amid their on-screen Twilight romance, a relationship that ended first in July 2012 when Stewart engaged in an affair with with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. A short-lived reconciliation ended in May 2013.

The femme fatale, real name Selina Kyle, is a sometimes foe, sometimes lover of the caped crusader and has yet to appear in the DC Extended Universe, where Ben Affleck formerly filled the role of Batman.

Warner Bros-owned DC Films expressed interest in introducing the character when Suicide Squad writer-director David Ayer was tapped to develop Gotham City Sirens, a spinoff that would have centered around Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Poison Ivy, and Catwoman.

In 2015, Stewart told Yahoo Movies she was interested in joining a blockbuster superhero movie franchise.

“I love watching those movies,” Stewart said. “I would love to show people that I can do more than just be ‘Kristen Stewart’ in a different movie, in a different circumstance.”

Stewart pointed to her role as Snow White in the fantasy actioner as a jumping off point for a superhero role. “I’m sure I could get on board with Captain America, you know what I mean? … It would just have to be the right thing.”

In 2018, a Twitter scooper claimed Warner Bros. was seeking a “Kristen Stewart prototype” for the role of Barbara Gordon, a.k.a. Batgirl, in the superheroine’s planned solo movie. Stewart was also claimed to be in contention for the role.

Pattinson has not yet officially been named the next Batman, a role he would fill for first-time DCEU director Matt Reeves. Deadline noted Thursday X-Men and Tolkien star Nicholas Hoult is still a candidate and is reportedly a favorite of Reeves and the studio, topping a shortlist that includes Armie Hammer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Multiple petitions have already been launched seeking Pattinson’s removal.

Warner Bros. has dated The Batman for June 25, 2021.

I’m pro Robert Battinson. TWILIGHT is very bad, but he is not. Gimme Kristen Stewart Catwoman while we’re at it. — Tim Seeley (@HackinTimSeeley) May 17, 2019

I suddenly want Kristen Stewart as Catwoman… pic.twitter.com/qdWfNAQVjt — Alex (@AlexMBrown_) May 17, 2019

kstew is a great actress. her acting isn’t for everyone i admit, but the work she has done with films like sils maria and personal shopper has been truly impactful. just cus some of you still only associate her with twilight doesn’t mean she’s a “bad” actress — harley hart (@ScaredIntoAlice) May 17, 2019

okay, so hear me out:

Kristen Stewart as Catwoman pic.twitter.com/gzIP69a9UE — 🅺🆁 3000 (@Hellkr1) May 17, 2019

I know this’d be crazy, but am I the only one who kinda wants to see Kristen Stewart as #Catwoman or #Batgirl in the new #Batman films? She’s short, but I think it’d be really fitting. pic.twitter.com/KH0kp25oii — Andrew Burnett (@AndrewNuni) May 17, 2019

Wanna really impress me cast Kristen Stewart as Catwoman. — Racial Nichols (@ogbillybatson) May 17, 2019

I …. would very much be into Kristen Stewart Catwoman — Kyle O (@kyle_orozo) May 17, 2019

OK next do Kristen Stewart as Catwoman, thanks — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) May 17, 2019

I want Kristen Stewart as Catwoman https://t.co/voEMdGqxrl — Tommy Perez (@tperez_97) May 17, 2019

This only works if Kristen Stewart is Catwoman 😂 pic.twitter.com/MJXfTj8qVi — John LaGrace (@jlagrace10) May 17, 2019

Kristen Stewart would be an unbelievable Catwoman and there’s probably no way this casting happens and yet — David Greenwald (@davidegreenwald) May 17, 2019

okay so now that Rob Pattinson is Batman i’ve realized that kristen stewart is the only suitable choice for the new catwoman and I am also 100% right — ᵐⁱᵏ (@skiptracer) May 17, 2019