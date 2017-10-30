New Batman / Superman Anthology Blu-ray Contains 9 Classic Films

Warner Bros. recently released an awesome Blu-ray anthology that contains nine Batman and Superman films released from 1978-2006! That’s all of the Christopher Reeve, all of the Michael Keaton, annnnd all of the films that fall under the “guilty pleasures” category in one set. Here’s the full list:

• Superman: The Movie

• Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut

• Superman III

• Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

• Superman Returns

• Batman

• Batman Returns

• Batman Forever

• Batman & Robin

Personally, I would have liked to see both cuts of Superman II in this set, but I would still put it high on the list of gift ideas for DC Comics fans this year. On that note, now would be a fantastic time to pick up the Batman/Superman Anthology since the price just dropped to an all-time low of $49.99 on Amazon – which is a whopping 38-percent off. Another great gift idea along these lines would be the supermassive DC Universe 10th Anniversary Collection which contains all 30 animated films to date. That box set is also on sale for 30-percent off ahead of it’s November 7th release date, so it would be a good idea to lock that price in while you can.