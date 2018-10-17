‘Batman: The Animated Series’ Dr. Harleen Quinzel Funko Pop Exclusive Now Available

Funko has debuted the Dr. Harleen Quinzel Pop figure from Batman: The Animated Series as a Pop In a Box exclusive that you can pre-order right here, right now for shipment in November. Because it’s an exclusive, you should probably reserve one for your collection sooner rather than later. Quantities will be limited. Additional Pop figures in the Batman: The Animated Series lineup can be ordered here.

“Before becoming the Joker’s henchwoman and girlfriend, Harley Quinn was once known as Dr. Harleen Quinzel. Working as a psychologist at Arkham Asylum, she hoped to write a book about all the super criminals incarcerated there. However, overtime, the Joker manages to develop a personal relationship with Harleen through lies and fabricated stories, which eventually turns her into the Harley Quinn we all know and love.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, the Previews Exclusive Batman Who Laughs Pop figure from the DC Comics event Dark Nights: Metal is up for pre-order right here with shipping slated for February. A sell out is inevitable on this one, so don’t wait too long to snatch it up.

In the comics, the Jokerized Batman Who Laughs is the leader of the Dark Knights – a collection of evil versions of Batman that are tasked with spreading darkness throughout the Multiverse by their master Barbatos.

The Batman Who Laughs is undeniably badass, which makes this Pop figure appealing to begin with, but the fact that it’s a Previews Exclusive makes it extra collectible. PX Pop figures are reserved for comic books stores and select specialty shops in limited quantities. Entertainment Earth happens to be one of those speciality shops, so take advantage of this opportunity while you can. Odds are this is your best chance to add the Batman Who Laughs Pop figure to your collection without paying a huge markup.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.