‘Batman: The Animated Series’ Is Getting a New Board Game

Batman: The Animated Series is returning as a series of board games from IDW Games, starting with Batman: The Animated Series – Gotham Under Siege.

Batman: The Animated Series – Gotham Under Siege is a 1-5 player game. Players play as either Batman or one of his allies as they defend Gotham City from classic Batman villains from the animated television series.

The game is designed by Richard Launius, whose game design credits include Elder Sign and Planet of the Apes and who is known for creating thematic tabletop games, and co-designed by Michael Guigliano. Batman: The Animated Series – Gotham Under Siege‘s gameplay includes the use of dice allocation and threat management as players defend Gotham against henchmen and boss villains.

This game’s production design includes all new artwork, character miniatures, 3D city buildings, and other board game elements. You can see the Box Top art by Matt Ferguson above. The figures are sculpted by Brian Dugas.

Future releases in IDW’s Batman: The Animated Series board game series will continue to celebrate the series and its universe with more heroes and villains, and new and familiar settings.

Batman: The Animated Series – Gotham Under Siege will be available in August 2018, with a preview at Origins Game Fair 2018.

Batman: The Animated Series seems to be experiencing a resurgence in tabletop gameplay. For the first time ever, the DC Animated Universe will be represented in HeroClix when Wizkids releases the DC Comics HeroClix: Batman: The Animated Series set also in August. The HeroClix release includes a full five-figure booster set, a Fast Forces set, a Dice and Tokens set, and a release day organized play kit. The set will include characters from Batman: The Animated Series and other DC-inspired animated series, including Justice League Unlimited, Batman Beyond, and the Super-Friends. The set will include several characters who have never been made in HeroClix before, such as Zeta, Leslie Thompkins, Maxie Zeus, Kyodai Ken, the Clock King, the Phantasm, Riddler’s Robot Minotaur, and Apache Chief.

Batman: The Animated Series is also set to come to Blu-ray for the first time ever sometime in 2018. The theatrical film Batman: Mask of the Phantasm was released on Blu-ray last year.