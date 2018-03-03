Zack Snyder Confirms ‘Batman v. Superman’ Fan Theory on How Batman Hid From Superman

Zack Snyder has confirmed an important fan theory about Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

In Batman v. Superman, the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel’s ultimate showdown finds them standing on a rooftop. Batman uses a smoke grenade to hide from Superman. Superman lunges through the smoke, but Batman has already moved off to the side, stepping into the perfect position to fire his grenade launcher at Superman.

Some fans are left wondering why Superman, who had x-ray vision, wasn’t able to keep track of Batman through a simple smoke cloud.

A Twitter user going by “Imperious Lex” pointed out recently that the grenade Batman uses contains a lead-based substance. Fans can tell this by looking at the letters on the grenade’s casing. “Pb” is the elemental symbol for lead.

On Vero, Snyder confirmed the lead-based-smoke theory.

“It seems so obvious the only way Superman would not see him was if the lead cloud hides him but good work finding the solid proof I think it’s in my story boards I’m going to look,” Snyder wrote.

Snyder also confirmed that Batman learned about Superman’s inability to see through lead by reading the files that he took from Lex Luthor.

“Yes it’s in the info on the file he took,” he wrote. “I shot a longer bit with Bruce working on how or why lead but the simple grenade seemed more elegant.”

This is the second such fan theory Snyder has confirmed recently. The first involved the black Superman suit that shows up briefly in a Justice League deleted scene tying back to an important line from Man of Steel.

“I think of course it’s that (what you said) and that now in one sense he has been born twice once on Krypton once on Earth and it is this reality that he now is starkly aware of as he moves through the ship,” Snyder said of the theory.

