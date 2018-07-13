‘Batman v Superman’ Director Zack Snyder Hints That One Character Could Still Be Alive

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder is teasing fans with the notion of Mercy Graves having survived the film.

Graves, who served as a scientist for Lex Luthor and eventually a pawn for his vengeance, is presumed dead after an explosion in the Capitol. Though all signs point to the character having died, considering how close she was standing to Lex Luthor’s bomb in the form of a handicap man’s wheelchair, Snyder took to Vero to answer some fan questions where he would not cement her fate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Reminds me of Mercy from Superman: The Animated Series,” Vero user Steve Buryk said. “Any chance Mercy is still alive?”

“You never know,” Snyder replied. The entire exchange was documented on Reddit.

Most fans in the comment section believe Snyder is simply having fun with the notion of Graves having survived the blast, especially considering how close she was to the chair Luthor created. Reviving the character would do little for the DC Extended Universe as she was not exactly a standout in the film which many would remember for a future appearance.

The Mercy Graves character first appeared in Superman: The Animated Series. She served as Luthor’s body guard and like Harley Quinn went from an animated debut to becoming a part of DC Comics books. In Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Mercy Graves was portrayed by Tao Okamoto. There is no official word on whether or not the actress will reprise the role in the future but Snyder is certainly having fun with the idea.

After Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Batman and Superman did eventually put their differences aside for the Justice League movie, which is now available on DVD and blu-ray, with a slew of other DC Films coming to theaters soon. Aquaman arrives on December 21, 2018; Shazam hits theaters on April 5, 2019; Wonder Woman 2 arrives on November 1st, 2019; Cyborg is set for release on April 3, 2020; and Green Lantern Corps is expected on July 24, 2020.