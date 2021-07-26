Batman V Superman: No Justice Edit Reveals A Brand New Movie

DC and Warner Bros. didn’t get off to the best of starts when building their cinematic universe, something that they’ve been reminded of with every misstep since. It all started though with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, a film with high ambitions that waylay any sense of rhythmic story progression. They even released an ultimate edition that increased the running time, but perhaps the answer was less, not more.

That’s the premise of a new edit of the film by Reese Evans, called Batman v Superman: No Justice. The fan edit cuts off 69 minutes from the ultimate edition, clocking in at 1 hour and 46 minutes. This version strips out many unnecessary aspects of the epic, including small things like the Justice League cameos to large sequences like the entirety of Doomsday. The Kryptonian ship is also removed, and this greatly changes the third act, since no Doomsday means Superman is alive and breathing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other small subplots, like Batman’s dream involving the Flash, are also stripped out, resulting in a much cleaner film. Batman’s killing spree is also reigned in significantly, and the muted visuals also received some color infusion. In short, it’s a completely new film, and you can request a copy of the film on the No Justice website. You can also view part one in the video above, and the rest of the parts 2 – 5 are available to view here.

Next up for DC is Justice League, which definitely learned from the reception to both Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad if the latest trailer is any indication. You can view the synopsis below. As for Batman v Superman, the film currently has a 68.07 on ComicBook.com’s composite rankings.

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), Ciarán Hinds (Steppenwolf), Amy Adams (Lois Lane), Diane Lane (Martha Kent), Jeremy Irons (Alfred Pennyworth), J.K. Simmons (Commissioner Gordon), Amber Heard (Mera), Kiersey Clemons (Iris West) and Jesse Eisenberg (Lex Luthor).

DC and Warner Bros. have a full slate ahead, with Teen Titans: The Judas Contract coming first on April 4, 2017. After that it’s time for Wonder Woman on June 2, 2017, followed by Justice League on November 17, 2017. The Batman is expected sometime in 2018, with The Flash debuting on March 23, 2018. Aquaman is set for October 5, 2018, and Nightwing’s solo feature is due sometime in 2019.

MORE: How They Created Ryan Reynolds Green Lantern Costume / Zack Snyder Caught Up With Jared Leto At CinemaCon / Joss Whedon’s Batgirl Reportedly Based On New 52 Version

[Embed id=52193]Justice League[/Embed]