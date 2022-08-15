Batman vs Robin Trailer Released

The pulse-pounding trailer for the DC miniseries Batman vs. Robin has arrived. Writer Mark (Batman/Superman: World's Finest) and artist Mahmud Asrar (Conan the Barbarian) are pitting The Dark Knight and The Boy Wonder against each other in the five-issue limited series that spins out of Waid's Batman/Superman title and the "Shadow War" crossover between Batman, Robin, and Deathstroke Inc. The trailer promises, "A Wayne Will Rise, and A Wayne Will Fall," which should be enough of a tease to whet the appetite of DC fans. Each of the five issues will be oversized at 48 pages.

"Something is horribly wrong in the magic realm, and it seems like Damian Wayne might be the cause of this somehow," Waid says in the Batman vs. Robin trailer. "Zatanna is obviously a big part of Issue #1. Constantine, The Demon, Felix Faust, Tannarak... You're going to be seeing as many of the magic characters as we have in the DC Universe. With Batman/Superman: World's Finest, we've made no secret that the devil Nezha, who was the villain there, is also going to be one of the big villains in Batman vs. Robin."

The prolific writer then teased how the conclusion of Batman vs. Robin will have major ramifications across the publishing line. "Batman vs. Robin ties very strongly into the future of the DC Universe," Waid teased. "There's something that happens in the climax that will affect dozens and dozens of DC characters, minor and major."

The description of Batman vs. Robin reads, "Deep in the heart of Lazarus Island, the demonic legacy of the al Ghul family line has at last been freed, and the Devil Nezha is out for blood. To reclaim his total domination over planet Earth, Nezha has supercharged magic—anyone who dares use it is overcome by a demonic evil that supercharges their abilities to dangerous, unpredictable, and in some cases deadly levels! With Damian in Nezha's clutches and Bruce haunted by the return of an old friend, the Dark Knight and the Boy Wonder are pitted against one another in the battle of the century!"

"What I can say is that the first arc of World's Finest is, was, and always has been, designed deliberately to lead into what is going to be Batman vs. Robin," Mark Waid teased in the Batman vs. Robin announcement. "What I was trying to do with Batman versus Robin was try to take them into a realm that I'm not used to seeing them in, which is dark magic sorcery, rather than science, rather than logic and detective stuff. We've seen Batman and sort of peripheral magic, but I want to get into the down and dirty of it."

