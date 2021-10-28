Batwoman: “Antifreeze” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Antifreeze”, the upcoming fourth episode of Batwoman‘s third season. The episode is expected to include even more drama in the family life of Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), now that she has connected with her birth mother, Jada Jet (Robin Givens), and her half brother, Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan). While Ryan made it clear in this week’s episode that she doesn’t want a relationship with Jada, it seems like Marquis wants to publicly form a bond his new sibling — something that is sure to cause problems.

“If I had to even say how [Ryan] would feel, the first thing I would want to know is, ‘Why did you give me up?’” Leslie said in an interview shortly after the Season 2 finale. “So, I think that there’s always going to be that thought in the back of Ryan’s head, but I think that to know that there’s any person that she’s blood related to still alive that she could find, I think it would be very important to her. I think that her having a mom, a mother-daughter relationship with someone is very important for Ryan. So, I know that that’s probably going to be a huge part of her focus for next season, figuring out if Alice is lying. And if Alice is telling the truth, then finding out where her mother is.”

Based on the title, the episode is also sure to continue this week’s Mr. Freeze-centric storyline, which saw the Bat Team rescuing an older Nora Fries and her sister from a group of criminals looking for Mr. Freeze’s cryo technology. It remains to be seen how that will unfold, although the episode did end on another surprising Bat-centric note, with Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) getting trapped by one of Poison Ivy’s vines after meeting with Nora and her sister.

You can check out the synopsis for “Antifreeze” below!

THE FREEZE OUT – When Ryan (Javicia Leslie) makes Gotham’s “30 Under 30″ list, Luke (Camrus Johnson) worries about how Marquis’s (Nick Creegan) involvement in Ryan’s rising popularity as Wayne Enterprises’ acting CEO will land with Jada (Robin Givens). Mary (Nicole Kang) returns from a late night out not feeling quite herself, while Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) hallucinations grow stronger. And when Sophie’s (Meagan Tandy) sister, Jordan (guest star Keeya King), goes missing, she and the Bat Team quickly realize that Freeze’s missing weapon hasn’t been fully contained. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Daniel Thomsen.”

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Antifreeze” will air on November 3rd.