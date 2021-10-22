Batwoman: “Antifreeze” Synopsis Released

The CW has released a synopsis for “Antifreeze”, the upcoming fourth episode of Batwoman‘s third season. The episode is expected to include even more new revelations in the family life of Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), now that she has learned that her birth mother, Jada Jet (Robin Givens), is alive. The news was confirmed to both Ryan and Jada in the series’ most recent episode, “Loose Tooth”, and it seems like it will also impact Ryan’s dynamic with her new half brother, Marqius Jet (Nick Creegan).

You can check out the synopsis for “Antifreeze” below!

THE FREEZE OUT – When Ryan (Javicia Leslie) makes Gotham’s “30 Under 30″ list, Luke (Camrus Johnson) worries about how Marquis’s (Nick Creegan) involvement in Ryan’s rising popularity as Wayne Enterprises’ acting CEO will land with Jada (Robin Givens).Mary (Nicole Kang) returns from a late night out not feeling quite herself, while Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) hallucinations grow stronger.And when Sophie’s (Meagan Tandy) sister, Jordan (guest star Keeya King), goes missing, she and the Bat Team quickly realize that Freeze’s missing weapon hasn’t been fully contained.Holly Dale directed the episode written by Daniel Thomsen.”

“If I had to even say how [Ryan] would feel, the first thing I would want to know is, ‘Why did you give me up?’” Leslie said in an interview shortly after the Season 2 finale. “So, I think that there’s always going to be that thought in the back of Ryan’s head, but I think that to know that there’s any person that she’s blood related to still alive that she could find, I think it would be very important to her. I think that her having a mom, a mother-daughter relationship with someone is very important for Ryan. So, I know that that’s probably going to be a huge part of her focus for next season, figuring out if Alice is lying. And if Alice is telling the truth, then finding out where her mother is.”

Based on the title, it seems like the episode is also expected to continue the story of the new incarnation of Mr. Freeze who is terrorizing Gotham, but it remains to be seen exactly what that will entail.

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Antifreeze” will air on November 3rd.