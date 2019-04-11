The CW President Teases How ‘Batwoman’ Will Impact the Arrowverse

For fans of The CW‘s Arrowverse, things feel very much like they are at a crossroads. Crisis on Infinite Earths, a catastrophic event that has been teased via The Flash for years, is finally coming this fall and bringing with it the possibility that the network’s DC Comics-inspired universe may never be the same. Outside of Crisis, big changes are already a known quantity. Emily Bett Rickards recent revealed that she’s departing the role of Felicity on Arrow at the end of the current season and, on top of that, Arrow itself will be wrapping up with its eighth season — right around the time of Crisis.

However, the Arrowverse isn’t ending. Not only are the remaining shows — The Flash, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — looking like they will continue, there’s also the Batwoman series on the horizon. A pilot for the series has been ordered and it’s looking pretty good that it will go to series. When it does, The CW president Mark Pedowitz says that it will serve to extend the Arrowverse.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about the major shifts in the network’s programming — there are several programs ending at the conclusion of the current season or the next — Pedowitz spoke a bit about where he sees things going, including Batwoman‘s impact on the Arrowverse.

“We know who we are, and it’s pretty set forth in the development,” Pedowitz said, going on to note that Batwoman “will help extend the franchise and the Arrowverse.”

Batwoman/Kate Kane was introduced to the Arrowverse in the most recent crossover event, “Elseworlds”. With reality warped and changed by being John Deegan via the Book of Destiny, Green Arrow, Supergirl, and The Flash made their way to Gotham in an attempt to stop him. The encounter Kate (played by Ruby Rose), Bruce Wayne’s cousin who wants them out of Gotham as soon as possible and when that doesn’t quite work, Batwoman ultimately ends up having to kick them out of Gotham.

Even before the crossover, though, a Batwoman series was in development for the network and while it’s not entirely clear what to expect from the pilot or the series, executive producer Greg Berlanti has previously said that the pilot will take place prior to “Elseworlds” and give fans a look at the heroine’s origin.

“[The] origin story that we set up predates the crossover,” Berlanti said. “It’s a story prior to the crossover.”

It will certainly give fans a chance to get to know Rose’s character a bit better, especially her non-costumed vigilante persona.

“She is more fun because she’s a billionaire, she has ladies that love her,” Rose said in an interview last year. “I think, for the most part, crossover-wise, she’s swaggy. She always knew who she was, but she’s really coming into knowing who she is in the crossover, and with Batwoman as well. It’s not the first time she’s put on the suit.”

“The fact that she is an outwardly gay superhero, which is something growing up I would’ve loved to have seen on my TV, was a big deciding factor as to why I was so passionate about the role,” Rose continued. “This [role] just meant a lot more to me because I could relate in so many ways and, at the same time, felt like this was a job that would give me a purpose every day coming into work beyond just getting to live my dream, which is acting, and would be far more rewarding than anything I’ve done in the past.”

The cast of Batwoman also includes Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Dougray Scott as Colonel Jacob Kane, Elizabeth Anweis as Catherine Hamilton-Kane, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, and Rachel Skarsten as Red Alice.

How do you think Batwoman will extend the Arrowverse? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

