Batwoman Star Camrus Johnson Reveals New Look at His Batwing Debut

✖

Camrus Johnson is showing off his Batwing suit ahead of the debut on Batwoman. Fans of the show knew the actor would be adopting the moniker soon, and the hype is building. “Power” is coming up fast and Gotham City is basically on fire. It’s up to the entire Batwoman ensemble to put an end to Black Mask’s shenanigans once and for all. Plot developments have been the name of the game for Season 2 of Batwoman. Luke is still dealing with the death of his father, Lucius Fox. Kate Kane’s sudden disappearance also weighs on him a bit. But, the hero wasn’t going to just sit idly by while the city burns. He’s putting on that suit and going to help Javicia Leslie’s Batwoman put an end to the madness. Check out the post below:

Johnson spoke at DC FanDome last year about the changes coming up for Luke and how he approached the challenges of playing the character.

Batwing’s coming.

Batwoman season finale tomorrow at 9/8c on The CW. pic.twitter.com/e18iteEkks — Camrus Johnson (@CamrusJ) June 26, 2021

"I think it's gonna be a very interesting year for Luke, because Luke doesn't really trust a lot. It took him so long to trust Batman's cousin," Johnson told the crowd during the virtual convention last year. "So now that she's gone and we have this new person, I mean obviously he is always down for someone to keep Gotham safe. That's what he cares most about, is keeping Gotham safe. But at the end of the day, Ryan... It was already so hard to trust somebody who had the Army experience and the money and the stuff, and to suddenly give this precious Batsuit to this new person is going to be really hard for him."

"I think he is going to be down to work with her, but I think there's always going to be, especially after last season diving into all of the bad stuff," Johnson continued. "And also having Kate Kane be his sort of connection to the rest of the cast, like he never would have met Mary or Sophie or Alice or any of these people without Kate Kane. So now that she's not around, having to deal with all of us with new relationships through his main trusting source, and also introduce this new person that he doesn't even know how to deal with yet is going to be a lot for him."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.

Are you hyped for the season finale? Let us know down in the comments!